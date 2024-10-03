AZAL Signs Agreement To Lease Six New Airbus A320neo And A321neo From Aercap

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has signed an agreement with AerCap, one of the world's largest leasing companies, to lease six new Airbus CFM LEAP powered aircraft.

According to the document, AZAL will receive three A320neos and three A321neos, with deliveries starting in spring 2026 and continuing until the end of the year.

The agreement was signed by Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan CJSC, and Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.

“The signing of these six leases significantly expands our fleet replacement, in particular with the popular A321neo. These aircraft are intended to meet the evolving needs of our passengers, providing them with maximum comfort and convenience, while also contributing to the expansion of our airline's route network. We aim to create better travel opportunities and meet customer expectations by opening new destinations and improving service quality. In addition, the document signed with a major company like AerCap further demonstrates AZAL's strong credibility in the international aviation market,” said Samir Rzayev, AZAL President.

Notably, this will mark the introduction of the A321neo into AZAL's fleet. The A321neo is planned for routes to Türkiye, the Middle East, and India, while the A320neo will primarily operate on European and Asian routes.

“AerCap is delighted to welcome AZAL as a new customer and support them with their ongoing fleet and network expansion,” said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.“The A320neo and A321neo are among the most desirable and in-demand aircraft in the world and will not only enable AZAL to serve more customers across more destinations, but will also support their commitment to modernizing their fleet with the most technologically advanced fuel-efficient aircraft on the market. We wish the AZAL team every success with their expansion plans and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

The Airbus A320neo and A321neo are modern narrow-body aircraft designed for short- and medium-haul flights. Both models feature advanced control systems that enhance flight safety and passenger comfort.

Thanks to improved aerodynamics, the A320neo and A321neo significantly reduce both carbon emissions and noise levels, making them an attractive choice for airlines committed to sustainable development.