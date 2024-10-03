AZAL Signs Agreement To Lease Six New Airbus A320neo And A321neo From Aercap
10/3/2024 3:10:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has signed an agreement
with AerCap, one of the world's largest Aviation leasing companies,
to lease six new Airbus CFM LEAP powered aircraft.
According to the document, AZAL will receive three A320neos and
three A321neos, with deliveries starting in spring 2026 and
continuing until the end of the year.
The agreement was signed by Samir Rzayev, President of
Azerbaijan airlines CJSC, and Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial
Officer of AerCap.
“The signing of these six leases significantly expands our fleet
replacement, in particular with the popular A321neo. These aircraft
are intended to meet the evolving needs of our passengers,
providing them with maximum comfort and convenience, while also
contributing to the expansion of our airline's route network. We
aim to create better travel opportunities and meet customer
expectations by opening new destinations and improving service
quality. In addition, the document signed with a major company like
AerCap further demonstrates AZAL's strong credibility in the
international aviation market,” said Samir Rzayev, AZAL
President.
Notably, this will mark the introduction of the A321neo into
AZAL's fleet. The A321neo is planned for routes to Türkiye, the
Middle East, and India, while the A320neo will primarily operate on
European and Asian routes.
“AerCap is delighted to welcome AZAL as a new customer and
support them with their ongoing fleet and network expansion,” said
Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.“The
A320neo and A321neo are among the most desirable and in-demand
aircraft in the world and will not only enable AZAL to serve more
customers across more destinations, but will also support their
commitment to modernizing their fleet with the most technologically
advanced fuel-efficient aircraft on the market. We wish the AZAL
team every success with their expansion plans and look forward to a
long and successful partnership.”
The Airbus A320neo and A321neo are modern narrow-body aircraft
designed for short- and medium-haul flights. Both models feature
advanced control systems that enhance flight safety and passenger
comfort.
Thanks to improved aerodynamics, the A320neo and A321neo
significantly reduce both carbon emissions and noise levels, making
them an attractive choice for airlines committed to sustainable
development.
