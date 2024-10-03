New NATO Chief Visits Kyiv, Pledges Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The new Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte said on Thursday that his priority is to ensure "Ukraine prevails" in its war against Russia.

Speaking in a joint press with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , Rutte affirmed that he would continue his support for Ukraine until it becomes a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

He explained that remains committed to supporting Ukraine under his leadership because its security matters to NATO and its fight for freedom "reflect (NATO's) core principles and values."

Rutte said that it was important for him to make Ukraine the first country he visits since taking office this October "to make it crystal clear to the people of Ukraine" and to everyone watching that NATO "stands with Ukraine."

He announced the formation of a NATO command to coordinate the provision of security assistance and training that will help ensure that "Ukraine gets what it needs" in its war against Russia.

The NATO chief commended the announcement of further military assistance for Ukraine by several NATO allies, including a nearly eight billion dollars of support from the United States.

He also elaborated that allies agreed to enhance the defence industrial capacity to help rebuild Ukraine's "domestic capacity".

Meanwhile, Zelensky welcomed the support of NATO and took the opportunity to ask for further support, stating that his country needs "sufficient quantity and quality of weapons, including long-range weapons".

Rutte took office as the new NATO chief on October 1st, succeeding Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg.

He outlined then three priorities for the NATO, including bolstering support for Ukraine and bringing it closer to the organization. end)

