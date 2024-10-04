Watch Video: Ex Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Vacates CM Office, Shifts To Lutyens' Zone

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the Chief Minister's office located at 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to a party colleague, Ashok Mittal's official residence in the Lutyens' Zone.

As seen in the visuals released by ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener was seen leaving the house in a car with his wife and son. His parents and daughter were spotted in another car.

The AAP member, Ashok Mittal's official residence is at 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which would now be Arvind Kejriwal's current address. Mittal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and has been allocated the bungalow at the central Delhi.

In September, the former Delhi CM had resigned, announcing that he would assume office only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February. The CM resigned within 'two days' after he was released from jail.

