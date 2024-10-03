MSME Ministry Announces Wage Hike For Spinners And Weavers, Launches Special Discounts On Khadi Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 3 (KNN) The of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has announced significant wage increases for artisans working in the Khadi sector, effective from October 2, 2024, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Spinners who spin yarn on the traditional charkha will see their wages rise by 25 per cent, while weavers working on looms will receive a 7 per cent hike in their earnings.

This move is expected to bring much-needed relief to these workers, many of whom depend on Khadi and village industries for their livelihoods.

The wage revisions were first announced during a ceremony held on September 17, 2024, in Porbandar, Gujarat-Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace-on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The government's decision aligns with its ongoing commitment to uplift rural artisans and promote Khadi as both a national symbol and a sustainable, eco-friendly product.

In addition to the wage hike, the MSME ministry has introduced a special discount scheme on Khadi products and village industries merchandise.

A 20 per cent discount on Khadi items and a 10 per cent discount on Village Industries products have been launched at the flagship Khadi Bhavan in Connaught Place, New Delhi, and across the country.

This promotion is expected to boost the demand for Khadi and related products during the festive season, while also supporting rural craftsmen and artisans.

The wage increase and discount offers aim to align with Mahatma Gandhi's principles of self-reliance and rural employment. Khadi, a handspun fabric, remains a key part of India's cultural and economic fabric, embodying Gandhi's vision of promoting indigenous industries.

By supporting artisans through these wage hikes and promoting Khadi's market visibility, the government seeks to ensure the sector's sustainability and growth.

The MSME ministry continues to encourage citizens to purchase Khadi and village industries products as a means of promoting sustainable development and empowering rural India.

(KNN Bureau)