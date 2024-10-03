Media Preview For New Exhibition, Rewilding: The David Suzuki Foundation Arts Prize

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to the Canadian Museum of Nature on Thursday, October 10 for a preview of Rewilding: The David Suzuki Foundation Arts Prize . The première of this unique showcases artworks from the winners of the inaugural David Suzuki Foundation Rewilding Arts Prize. Thirteen Canadian artists bring the concept of rewilding to life, highlighting the vital role nature plays in our communities through their compelling works of art. Through their visionary works-created with various media, such as textiles, photos, videos, and reused materials-they offer perspectives on nature, biodiversity loss and climate change. Rewilding will be on view at the Canadian Museum of Nature from Oct. 11, 2024, to Sept. 8, 2025.

WHAT: Media-only preview of exhibition with interview opportunities. WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to noon, October 10. WHO: Spokespeople include: . Helen Gregory , Ph.D., guest curator of the exhibition and curator of the McIntosh Gallery, University of Western Ontario;

. Isabelle Corriveau , Director, Content & Digital Strategies, Canadian Museum of Nature;

. Twelve of the Rewilding artists from across Canada.

. Jode Roberts, Manager of Rewilding Communities Program, David Suzuki Foundation

WHERE: Canadian Museum of Nature, 3rd floor west, 240 McLeod St. (at Metcalfe), Ottawa. RSVP: ... or 613-698-9253. Please indicate a time when you anticipate arriving.

About the Canadian Museum of Natur e

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 15-million-specimen collection, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.

About the David Suzuki Foundation

The David Suzuki Foundation is a leading Canadian environmental non-profit organization, founded in 1990. Our mission is to protect nature's diversity and the well-being of all life, now and for the future. Rewilding Magazine is an independent publication dedicated to exploring the people, places, ideas and debates connected to the global rewilding movement.

