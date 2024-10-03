(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India

The chatbot will offer personalised insights and actionable insights

To help drive awareness, responsible behaviour and informed decisions The chatbot is powered by AI, proprietary algorithms and Chat GPT 3.5

Paisabazaar , India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, announced today the launch of ' PB Assist ' - an AI-powered Credit Advisor, that offers seamless access to insights around one's credit health, to deepen awareness and enable responsible behaviour.

PB Assist would offer a comprehensive view of an individual's credit history, presenting insights that empower Paisabazaar consumers to make informed credit decisions and continuously build their credit health. Part of Paisabazaar's subscription-based Credit Improvement services, PB Assist has been designed to deepen awareness and provide clear, actionable insights in real time, that would help consumers build their credit health.

Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar , said,

“For the last eight years, Paisabazaar has strongly focussed on building India's credit health, by enabling our consumers to check, track and build their credit score seamlessly. Digital innovations have been at the core of our DNA, and now with PB Assist, we aim to take the consumer experience to the next level. The tailor-made real-time insights and recommendations offered by PB Assist would help consumers, particularly those who need to climb up the credit ladder.”



Paisabazaar Launches PB Assist, India's First AI-driven Credit Advisor



PB Assist has been powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, proprietary algorithms and Chat GPT 3.5. As PB Assist evolves, it would leverage predictive analytics and pattern recognition, to provide useful insights to consumers on their credit history, including loan details, credit card information, and repayment patterns.





Mukesh Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Paisabazaar, said,“As a consumer focussed platform, we aim to

ensure that our platform continuously evolves and delivers the most seamless consumer experience. Our industry-first chatbot,

currently in beta version, will deliver credit insights is a step towards that. Using AI our objective is to enable the chatbot to not only provide easy access to key aspects of one's credit history, but also forecast future behaviour and identify potential risk areas, helping consumers to make informed decisions swiftly.”





Paisabazaar over the last eight years has been driving India's largest credit awareness program, by offering consumers free credit score every month, through partnerships with all four credit bureaus in India. Till date, over 45 million consumers from 823 cities and towns have accessed their free credit score from the Paisabazaar platform.





A key focus area in the credit awareness program is to help consumers manage and build their credit heath. Its Credit Improvement services has been especially designed to help consumers with damaged credit climb up the credit ladder. Paisabazaar already offers Credit Health Report - which deep-dives into a consumer's credit history and offers personalised insights.



PB Assist is a step to make the experience more seamless and interactive. Paisabazaar's Credit Improvement program focusses not only on awareness, but also on insights and solutions that would help consumers improve their financial standing.





About Paisabazaar



Paisabazaar is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform. It is part of the PB Fintech Group (listed on Indian stock exchanges since 2021)

Over the last decade, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 45 million consumers from 823 cities and towns across India.

Every month, the platform receives over 20 lakh enquiries from more than 1000 cities.

Paisabazaar over the years has built deep partnerships within the lending ecosystem, partnering with 60+ Banks, NBFCs, NBFC fintechs, to offer wide choice

Paisabazaar has been running India's largest credit awareness initiative, by offering consumers their credit score from the credit bureaus for free

Paisabazaar's co-created strategy helps meet consumer need gaps, through a robust array of exclusive, first-in-market and best-in-class digital products, built with partner Banks and NBFCs Paisabazaar is also an ISO (27001: 2013) certified organization with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers. We are also a PCI DSS certified organization