Maniology Celebrates The Spooky Season With Their Highly Anticipated Halloween Manicure Challenge

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maniology, a leader in nail art stamping, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Halloween Manicure Challenge for 2024 . Maniology invites participants to create Halloween-themed manicures perfect for the spooky season using Maniology's nail stamping kits and other nail art products.

The contest runs from October 1 to October 21, 2024, and gives nail art enthusiasts a chance to showcase their creativity and artistry in a fun and festive way. The contest promises excitement, and three lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive a $40 Maniology E-Gift Card at the end.

To participate, contestants simply need to design a Halloween-inspired manicure using Maniology products and submit their entry. There are two ways to enter: through Instagram or email.

Those opting for Instagram can post a photo of their manicure using the hashtag #ManiologyHalloween2024. Participants should ensure their profile is set to public during the challenge so their submission can be viewed. Additionally, they must follow @hellomaniology on Instagram to stay informed and receive a direct message if selected as a winner.

Alternatively, participants can email their submission to ..., including a photo of their manicure and contact information.

The challenge is open from October 1 through October 21, 2024, and all entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM PST on the closing date. The three winners will be randomly drawn and announced on Halloween day, October 31, 2024, just in time for the holiday festivities. Winners will be notified via Instagram direct message or email, depending on their submission method, and will have 48 hours to claim their prize.

Maniology's Halloween Manicure Challenge is open to U.S. residents only, and all participants must use Maniology nail stamping products in their submission to qualify. Full details, including terms and conditions, can be found on the official contest page at .

Maniology is known for making nail art accessible and fun for everyone. Specializing in nail stamping products, Maniology helps users create beautiful, intricate designs with ease. Their range of products, including stamping plates and polishes, makes it simple to express creativity through nail art, from stiletto French tips to short minimalistic designs .

This Halloween, Maniology is encouraging nail artists of all skill levels to participate in the challenge and share their spooky designs. Whether you're an experienced nail artist or just starting out, this challenge is a perfect way to celebrate the season with creativity and flair.

