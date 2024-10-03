Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) Is Yellin' Magellan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP ), a leading provider of outpatient mental health services, is excited to announce that it is now in-network with Magellan Health. This new partnership is part of LAOP's ongoing commitment to making high-quality mental healthcare even more accessible to individuals and families in the Los Angeles area.

By partnering with Magellan Health, LAOP is proud to be "Yellin' Magellan" and opening doors for more people to receive the care they need. This collaboration significantly expands access to affordable, expert treatment for those dealing with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD and other trauma-related disorders, and more.

Magellan Health is a respected name in managed care and behavioral health services, and this partnership means that Magellan members can now access LAOP's comprehensive outpatient services at in-network rates. LAOP's integrative approach combines traditional and experiential therapies, through the most appropriate level of care ranging from full-day Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) to half-day Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), offering schedule flexibility during treatment while balancing other responsibilities. Members will also have access to additional services which include transportation, free parking, psychiatric care, and catered meals and refreshments.

With a multidisciplinary team of experienced therapists, psychiatrists, and mental health professionals, LAOP provides personalized, evidence-based care tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

"At LAOP, we believe that mental health is a fundamental part of overall well-being, and we are passionate about making high-quality care available to as many people as possible," said Dominique Hamler, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Outpatient Center. "Our partnership with Magellan Health allows us to remove financial barriers and give more individuals the opportunity to receive the care and support they deserve."

This exciting new network relationship reflects LAOP's mission to enhance community access to effective mental health care. For those with Magellan Health insurance, this means reduced out-of-pocket costs and easier access to the services that can help them lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. To schedule an appointment, visit LAOPcenter or call admissions at 310-734-4056.

About Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP)

The Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) is a premier provider of behavioral and mental healthcare services, located in Culver City, CA, offering compassionate, comprehensive care through outpatient programming in an environment that is supportive and inclusive. LAOP's tailored programs address the unique mental health needs of each client, with a focus on personalized, evidence-based treatments that integrate both traditional and experiential therapeutic approaches. Los Angeles Outpatient Center is part of the Centered Health network of mental health treatment centers. For more information, visit LAOPcenter or call 310-734-4056.

