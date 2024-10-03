DHA: Over 764,000 Customer Interactions From January To August 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 3, 2024: According to monitoring reports from the DHA's Unified Contact Centre, the Authority recorded 764,786 interactions with customers from January 2024 until the end of August.

Fatima Abbas, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Development Sector at the DHA, highlighted the efficiency of quick responses, smooth processes, and accurate transactions across various communication channels including innovative digital platforms designed to meet customer needs and provide a wide range of high-quality services.

Fatima Abbas emphasised that the DHA prioritises its customers, consistently striving to exceed their expectations by providing services that ensure their satisfaction and happiness.

She further noted that the Authority spares no effort in simplifying all communication procedures and completing transactions with ease, using various methods and channels. These include the latest technologies and smart solutions, implemented by well-trained, qualified teams who are experts in dealing with individuals from all sectors of society.

Fatma Al Khaja, Director of Customer Happiness Department at the DHA stated that the DHA offers a wide range of communication channels, including phone calls, email, live chat, social media, WhatsApp Business, feedback and suggestions, and direct customer interaction. Additionally, the Business Centre, a service introduced by the Authority this year, handles transactions related to Health Regulation and Medical Education.

Al Khaja added that the DHA not only relies on professional teams and smart technologies to engage with the public, but also adheres to the highest standards, best protocols, and simplest procedures in customer service. The Authority is also continuously updating its work mechanisms and developing and diversifying its means and channels of communication.