Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French President's Envoy To Lebanon
10/3/2024 10:02:22 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Thursday with French President's Envoy to Lebanon HE Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate the situation and enhance humanitarian support for those affected by the war in Lebanon. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.
