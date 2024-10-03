Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French President's Envoy To Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Thursday with French President's Envoy to Lebanon HE Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate the situation and enhance humanitarian support for those affected by the war in Lebanon. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.