Windstar Cruises Partners With The Latin Recording Academy®

Windstar Cruises is thrilled to sign with The Latin Recording Academy –as the presenting sponsor of The Latin Academy's 2024 Special Awards Presentation during Latin GRAMMY® Week. The new partnership adds to the line's ongoing dedication to the arts, as the company continues to support initiatives that foster creativity and support diverse artistic and cultural expressions through partnerships including the James Beard Foundation in culinary arts, Miami-based Fountainhead for visual arts.

The Special Awards Presentation recognizes legendary artists whose careers have had immeasurable influence and impact within the world of Latin music. Both the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to performers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance of Latin music and its communities and the Trustees Award, presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to Latin music during their careers, other than through performance, are voted on by The Latin Recording Academy's Board of Trustees.

Windstar's presenting sponsorship of the 2024 Special Awards Presentation will take place on November 10.

"With our newer headquarters in Miami, as well as a talented workforce that includes many Latino professionals in the cruise industry, we felt Windstar could take a more proactive approach to support Latin music and these musical legends," said Windstar Cruises' Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. "We are choosing to support creators and artists who pioneered the path for success of future artists, and much like many of our seasoned cruisers at Windstar, they've left an indelible mark on their respective fields."

Windstar's partnership with The Latin Recording Academy celebrates Latin culture's profound influence on the global stage. Bava adds, "This partnership is especially timely with September and October being National Hispanic Heritage Month. Through our multiple partnerships, Windstar will shine a spotlight on the vital role that music, visual art, and culinary traditions play in enriching the human experience, while also creating opportunities for emerging and established artists to share their talents with the world."



Sarah Scoltock, Director of Public Relations, Windstar Cruises / [email protected]





Sally Spaulding, Account Director, Percepture / [email protected]





About Windstar Cruises:

With a fleet of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts, each carrying between 148 to 342 guests, Windstar Cruises, voted #1 boutique cruise line, offers an intimate experience like no other. Guests can explore enchanting destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, Alaska, New England, Canada, South America, Japan, and the South Pacific. Plus, Windstar operates year-round in Europe and will offer two unique ship experiences in Tahiti starting in 2027. Windstar will introduce two new ships to its Star Class starting in December 2025 - the Star Seeker and Star Explorer. At Windstar Cruises, it's not just about travel – it's about creating experiences that resonate with the soul. With port-intensive itineraries, iconic destinations, exceptional service, and an innovative culinary program, every moment with Windstar is an opportunity for discovery and delight.



Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy that spans over a hundred years operating our country's iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, Death Valley, and many others. Xanterra Travel Collection®, is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.



About The Latin Recording Academy:



The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit

LatinGRAMMY .

