The Comfort Cub Partners With Vineyard Vines For National“Bring Your Teddy Bear To Work Day”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Comfort Cub on a scale to show its weight in relation to its origin, the terracotta pot.

'vineyard vines' #EDSFTG“Every Day Should Feel This Good”

The Comfort Cub founder, Marcella Johnson, with a donated cub from 'vineyard vines' at the Westfield, UTC in La Jolla, CA.

The Comfort Cub partners with 'vineyard vines' retail stores on Oct 9 for“Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work Day,” donating proceeds to support families in need.

- Jill Barnes, 'vineyard vines' store managerSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This October 9th, The Comfort Cub nonprofit invites everyone to participate in the heartwarming celebration of“National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work Day.” In collaboration with the popular retail chain 'vineyard vines ', The Comfort Cub will bring soothing, heartache relief and comfort to those in need across the country.The Comfort Cub, a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, specializes in creating weighted, therapeutic teddy bears designed to soothe individuals experiencing grief, loss, anxiety, trauma, stress, and Broken Heart Syndrome . With the weighted and cuddly design, each Comfort Cub provides a sense of security and comfort, making a significant difference for those struggling with emotional, mental and physical challenges. The weight of the bear, when you hold it, helps release dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin which helps soothe stress, anxiety and Broken Heart Syndrome symptoms, which can be life-threatening.On this special day, 19 'vineyard vines' stores nationwide will be donating a portion of their proceeds to The Comfort Cub, to support the donating Comfort Cubs to people in need in their respective communities, including school districts' counseling offices, mental health clinics, cancer units, military families, Gold Star Families, suicide prevention support groups, children's hospitals, labor and delivery rooms, doulas, autism clinics, and nursing homes."We are thrilled to partner with 'vineyard vines' for this wonderful initiative," said Marcella Johnson, Executive Director of The Comfort Cub. "Vineyard vines cares about their customers, they even have a 'hug customer' those are the customers they get to know and want to help when they learn about a challenging time in their lives. They support their communities. Vineyard vines' support will allow us to provide essential Comfort Cubs to many families who need a soothing heartache relief from our weighted teddy bears during challenging times. We believe that everyone can find healing through holding a Comfort Cub. We always hear that they help people sleep at night."“I've known Marcella for many years personally and professionally,“ said Jill Barnes, vineyard vines store manager.“Her heart is as big as the passion she has for helping those in need. It is our pleasure, as vineyard vines, to have a retail platform that will shine light on The Comfort Cub nonprofit and all the great work they do in our communities. The Comfort Cub has given us a platform to donate weighted teddy bears to charities, clinics, and anyone in grief, loss, and mental health space throughout the country. We are proud to continue to support families that are in need of comfort due to traumatic events. We connected through a hug. Because whether you're in need of a hug or giving a hug, 'Every Day Should Feel This Good'”#EDSFTG“Every Day Should Feel This Good”As part of the event, customers are encouraged to share photos of their Comfort Cubs at work on social media using the hashtags #TheComfortCub and #BringYourTeddyBearToWorkDay and #EDSFTG“Every Day Should Feel This Good”Together, we can spread awareness about the power of comfort and community support.Join us on October 9th as we come together to shop and raise funds to get these weighted therapeutic teddy bears to the arms of those who need it most.For more information about The Comfort Cub and how to get involved, please visitAbout The Comfort CubThe mission of the Comfort Cub is a 501(c)(3) is to bring comfort to anyone experiencing a broken heart as a result of a significant loss or trauma. Founded in San Diego, California, in 2000 by Marcella Johnson, soon after her infant son, George, died the same day he was born, in 1999. She left the hospital empty handed. She experienced a heart-attack like pain. The weight of a potted terracotta plant actually made her feel better one day after picking it up at her son's gravesite. She liked the weight in her arms and noticed her chest/heart pain seems to decrease significantly. Her doctor explained that the deep touch pressure released chemicals in her brain that soothed her. She decided to find something else slightly weighted to carry with her everywhere. Soon after, the Comfort Cub was born. It was Marcella's goal to never let another mother who lost a child leave a hospital empty handed like she did. More than 120,000 lives have been touched by the Comfort Cub nonprofit thus far.About vineyard vinesFounded in 1998, vineyard vines is a lifestyle brand known for its cheerful designs and high-quality products. With a commitment to giving back, vineyard vines proudly partners with various charitable organizations to create positive impacts in communities nationwide. In 1998, we were stuck behind desks in jobs we didn't like...and, we were miserable. So, we quit. What a ride it's been! We've grown across the whole country, from the Vineyard all the way to California, and met some incredible people along the way. We're the Official Style of the Kentucky Derby, the Premier Lacrosse League and the Head of the Charles Regatta...and we sell a lot more than just ties! From performance gear and comfortable layers to beachy swimwear and our original silks, we've got any and everything you need to get out there and live the Good Life.

Danica McAdam

McAdam PR

+1 818-388-1889

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

The Comfort Cub Partners with 'vineyard vines' Stores Nationwide for National "Take Your Teddy Bear To Work Day"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.