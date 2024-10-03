Global Drone Technology Market Outlook For Forecast Period 2023-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone technology and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes drone Technology offerings, including hardware, software and services. It examines the different drone products, such as fixed-wing, rotary-blade and hybrid drones, and further segments the market by type of drone, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).
The drone technology market has grown substantially over the past decade, driven by advances in technology and increasing use of drones in many industries. Initially used primarily for military purposes, drones are now widely used in sectors such as agriculture, construction, oil and gas, and entertainment. These UAVs offer businesses cost-effective solutions by providing capabilities like aerial photography, surveying, mapping, and delivery services. The integration of AI and machine learning (ML) has further enhanced drone functionalities, enabling autonomous operations and advanced data analytics.
The commercial drone market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, with projections indicating a significant increase in market size. Key factors contributing to this growth include regulatory support, technological innovations, and rising investments from major companies.
Market Dynamics
The drone market is being driven by multiple factors. Technological advances in drone technology have paved the way for more sophisticated solutions. Businesses are increasingly using drones to enhance cost efficiency and operational effectiveness. The proliferation of 5G and cloud computing has also played a significant role, providing the necessary infrastructure and connectivity for advanced drone applications. Additionally, enhanced public awareness of the benefits of drone technology has further promoted the market's growth.
However, the use of drones as spyware tools and the fear of vulnerability to sabotage could restrain the market's growth. The scarcity of trained pilots and the high costs associated with the development and deployment of advanced drone solutions present additional challenges. Furthermore, technological limitations remain significant hurdles for the industry.
Report Scope
This report also explores the applications of drone technology across the defense, commercial, government and consumer sectors. It also provides a market analysis by region.
The study also analyzes the drivers and dynamics of the drone market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2023, with projections for 2024 through 2029, including expected CAGRs for that period.
Report Includes
68 data tables and 54 additional tables An analysis of the global markets for drone technology Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by type of offering, product, drone type, application, and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors driving future demand and innovation A Porter's Five Forces analysis, a global value chain analysis and an export/import trade data analysis A look at the recent patent grants and patent applications published Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies Competitive intelligence, including company shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook Company profiles of the leading industry players, including AeroVironment Inc., Airbus, Boeing, Drone Volt and DJI
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 177
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $33.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $61.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Trade Data Analysis Imports Exports Outlook Value Chain Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Technological Advances in Drone Technology Increasing Cost Efficiency 5G Technology and Cloud Computing Enhanced Public Perception and Awareness Strategic Investments and Partnerships Market Restraints
Use of Drones as Spyware Tools Vulnerability to Sabotage Scarcity of Trained Pilots Market Challenges
Technological Limitations Public Perception Issues Analysis of Trends
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
United States European Union China South Korea India Australia
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Technology Snapshot Emerging Technologies AI and ML Swarming Technology Advanced Sensors Innovations in Battery Technology 5G Connectivity Hybrid Propulsion Systems Quantum Computing SLAM Technology Patent Analysis Regional Patterns Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown by Offering
Hardware Software Services Market Breakdown by Product
Fixed-Wing Drones Rotary Blade Drones Hybrid Drones Market Breakdown by Type of Drone
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Breakdown by Application
Defense Commercial Drones Government Consumer Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Analysis of Leading Companies
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
Status of ESG in the Drone Technology Industry Concluding Remarks from BCC
Company Profiles
Aerovironment Airbus Boeing Delair DJI Draganfly Innovations Drone Destination Drone Harmany Dronevolt Ehang Freefly Systems Hubsan Ideaforge Technolog Insitu InsideFPV Ventures Kespry MMC Parrot Drone Powervision Skydio Yuneec
