MORGAN STANLEY joins MEIRA’s Annual Conference as Diamond Sponsor

As the premier Investor Relations (IR) event in the Middle East, the 2024 MEIRA Annual Conference promises to be a pivotal gathering for listed companies, brokers, research analysts, IR advisory firms, investors, exchanges, and regional regulatory bodies. This year's conference, delivered in partnership with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and with the support of ADNOC Group as the event’s MEGA Sponsor, will focus on key Investor Relations (IR) topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), the latest trends in International IR Best Practices, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, and broader capital market strategies to attract institutional investors.



The highlight of the 2024 edition is the introduction of a tailored Corporate Access event, designed to foster meaningful connections between IR officers and investors from both local and international buy-side entities. Notably, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), JPMorgan, HSBC, Al Ramz and International Securities have already committed to this initiative, underscoring its significance in the regional market. Up to 70 corporates will take part in the corporate event and over 100 issuers will join as part of the broader conference.



Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA, expressed his enthusiasm: "For the first time, an Investor Relations Association is partnering with investment banks and brokers to organize an IR event. We are thrilled to welcome Morgan Stanley, a brand renowned for its International Corporate Access capabilities and strong track record in the MENA capital markets. Morgan Stanley has also worked closely with ADX and its listed companies on the organization of international roadshows, and the team is known to many of our members. Morgan Stanley’s participation as a Diamond Sponsor will undoubtedly enhance the Corporate Access experience and elevate the quality of our conference.”



Patrick Delivanis, Regional Co-Head of MENA Morgan Stanley, stated: “MENA continues to make great strides in the development of its financial services ecosystem, and Morgan Stanley is excited to a part of this success and growth. We believe the region’s capital markets have a unique advantage, both an active and deep pool of local liquidity, sitting alongside an increasing global investor liquidity, which is keen to be a part of the opportunities available here.”



The 2024 MEIRA Conference & Awards will feature a dynamic two-day program, beginning with multiple morning sessions including panel discussions, presentations, and TED-style talks. These will be followed by afternoon sessions dedicated to corporate access and a series of workshops and seminars for IR professionals. The event will culminate with a Gala and Awards Dinner on the evening of December 12th, celebrating the best investor relations achievements across the Middle East.



