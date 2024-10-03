Dubai real estate market sets AED141.9 billion all-time quarterly sales record

(MENAFN- Total Communications)

Dubai market sets AED141.9 billion

all-time quarterly sales record



Growing property values highlighted as transactions

reach new 50,423 peak



Dubai, UAE, 3rd October, 2024: Dubai's real estate market recorded total sales worth

AED 141.9 billion in Q3 2024, setting an all-time high for a single quarter.



This eclipsed the previous quarterly sales record of AED 124.07 billion in Q2 this year, and represented a 30.1% year-on-year rise in value



A market update issued today by fäm Properties reveals there were 50,423 overall sales transactions in Q3, a 37.9% year on year increase in volume and a 16.6% rise on Q2.



The 39,058 apartment sales worth AED 70.5 billion represented 77% of the total Q3 transactions, and showed a 43.9% increase in volume on the same period last year.



Meanwhile, 8,156 villas sold for AED 39.2 billion, a rise in volume of 16.6% over Q3 2023 and an increase of 18.4% on the previous quarter.



Rising property values in recent years were highlighted by a median price of AED 1,511 per sq ft, compared with the Q3 rates of AED 1,017 in 2021, AED 1,179 in 2022 and AED 1,405 last year.



Sales of 2,102 plots for AED 29.9 billion represented a 45.9% leap in volume on Q3 last year and a 42.3% increase on Q2. In commercial real estate, 1,112 sales worth AED 2.3 billion were up 12.1% in volume on Q3 last year.



"The figures once more emphasize the resilience of the Dubai real estate market and the consistent growth we've seen in recent years, which continues to enhance investor confidence," said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

"This ongoing upward trend reinforces Dubai’s status as a leading destination for real estate investment, attracting growing interest from global investors, as well as buyers from the local and regional markets."



Dubai’s 3Q property sales over the last five years have now risen to the current peak level from AED 18.1 billion (8,600 transactions) in 2020 to AED 42.4 billion (15,900) in 2021, AED 69.5 billion (25,500) in 2022 and AED 109.2 billion (36,700) last year.



The top five performing areas of Dubai in Q3 were Jumeirah Village Circle (4,467 transactions – AED 5.33 billion), Dubai South (2,910 – AED 8.25 billion), Business Bay (2,651 – AED 7.22 billion), Wadi Al Safa 5 (2,382 – AED 5.3 billion) and Dubai Hills Estate (2,358 – AED 7.38 billion).



The most expensive individual property sold in Q3 was a luxury One at Palm Jumeirah apartment which fetched AED 275 million.



With properties worth AED1-2 million accounting for 31% of sales, 29% were below AED1 million, 18% between AED2-3 million, 14% between AED3-5 million, and 8% more than AED5 million.



Overall, first sales from developers significantly outnumbered re-sales in the secondary market - 68% over 32% in terms of volume and 63% against 37% in value.







