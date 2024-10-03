Japan’S Gamble On One-Of-A-Kind Kostaive COVID Vaccine Dubbed ‘Third Atomic Bomb’

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's approval of the world's first self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) vaccine for has ignited a firestorm of controversy.



Critics have dubbed this new the "third atomic bomb," drawing a provocative parallel to the country's traumatic past.



The vaccine, called ARCT-154 or Kostaive , received approval in November 2023 and was introduced on October 1, 2024.



This vaccine from San Diego-based Nasdaq-listed Arcturus Therapeutics uses that enables injected mRNA to self-replicate in the body.



Proponents claim it requires a much smaller dose than conventional mRNA vaccines and provides longer-lasting immunity.



Clinical trials in Vietnam involving over 16,000 participants showed promising results, with higher antibody levels compared to Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine.



However, the rapid approval and implementation of this vaccine have raised significant concerns among various groups.







Critics worry about potential long-term effects and the risk of shedding, where vaccinated individuals might transmit vaccine components to others.



The Japan Nursing Ethics Association has expressed apprehension about the vaccine's approval only in Japan and the adequacy of informed consent procedures.



Safety concerns stem from the self-replicating nature of the vaccine and uncertainties about how long the mRNA persists in the body.



Some critics argue that this technology could potentially cause more severe adverse reactions than previous mRNA vaccines.

Adding to these concerns, a recent study in Japan has identified a significant connection between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and heart issues, particularly in young men.



Keisuke Takada and his team analyzed a national database spanning nearly two decades.

They found that myocarditis and pericarditis were more common among young men after vaccination.



Myocarditis was about 30 times more likely in vaccinated individuals than unvaccinated ones. Pericarditis was about 22 times more likely in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated ones.



These findings suggest a higher frequency of severe cardiac events in certain populations.

This triggers a reevaluation of vaccine use in higher-risk groups.



The new vaccine will target those aged 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 60-64 with high-risk conditions.



(Dr. Robert Malone on the ARCT-154 or Kostaive vaccine)



[arve url="" /]



Approximately 4.27 million doses are expected to be supplied as part of the regular vaccination program.



Japan plans to manufacture the vaccine domestically, with production slated for Fukushima Prefecture.



Public discourse surrounding the vaccine has been intense, with calls for more comprehensive information about its benefits and risks.



Some medical professionals have ethical concerns about introducing new vaccine technology without long-term studies

Social Pressure and Coercion Expected

Critics worry about social pressure or coercion to receive the vaccine. Dr. Robert Malone, a critic of mRNA vaccines, adds to the controversy.



He claims Japanese authorities might prosecute those spreading "misinformation" about the vaccine.



Malone warns of potential legal consequences for criticizing the technology, comparing it to a form of censorship and control.



This situation highlights the challenges of balancing public health initiatives with addressing public concerns and maintaining open scientific discourse.



As Japan prepares to roll out this new vaccine, the debate continues to intensify, underscoring the complexities of introducing novel medical technologies in a post-pandemic world.



