Atletico Madrid faces 3-match partial closure of stadium over fan distress in Madrid Derby

(MENAFN) Atletico Madrid has been sanctioned with a partial closure of its Metropolitano for three matches following an incident during Sunday's Madrid Derby, where fans threw objects onto the pitch. This decision was announced by the Competition Committee of the Spanish Federation, which responded to the events that unfolded during the match, causing a stoppage of over 15 minutes. The referee paused the game after objects were hurled at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from the section occupied by home supporters, highlighting safety concerns for players on the field.



In a formal statement, the committee confirmed that Atletico Madrid would face a three-match partial closure of the stands, specifically affecting the 5,000 seats located behind the goal where the disturbances occurred. This measure aims to address the inappropriate behavior of the fans and ensure a safer environment for all participants in future matches. Additionally, the club has been fined €45,000 (approximately USD49,706) as part of the penalty for the incident.



Atletico Madrid now has the option to appeal this ruling, which underscores the importance of addressing fan conduct in professional sports. The ability to contest the decision reflects the club's right to seek a reconsideration of the sanctions imposed against them. It remains to be seen how the club will respond to the committee's ruling and whether they will pursue an appeal.



The match in question concluded with a 1-1 draw, with Atletico managing to equalize in stoppage time. The incident has sparked discussions about fan behavior and safety in football, emphasizing the need for effective measures to prevent such occurrences in the future and to maintain the integrity of the sport.

