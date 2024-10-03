Indonesia Lauds Its Best Cybersecurity Warriors At The Most Prestigious Indosec Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The IndoSec Awards 2024 in Jakarta celebrated leaders in cybersecurity, honoring pioneers across seven categories amid a vibrant gala atmosphere.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IndoSec Awards 2024 took centre stage at Jakarta Center on 25 September and recognized the leading pioneers, innovators and leaders who're spearheading the digital security landscape.As Indonesia's most desired award show, the attracted a huge number of attendees comprising renowned cybersecurity professionals, top officials, and most senior industry experts from across the country, as well as influential global personalities.IndoSec Awards 2024 not only brought the sharpest minds from the industry in the limelight but also emphasized on the growing need for robust security measures in the face of escalating cyber threats.The award show honoured the remarkable achievements of individuals across seven exclusive categories for their exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience. Below are the names of the category winners:.CYBER WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Elni Enita Manurung, Cybersecurity Lead, National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN).DIGITAL LEADER OF THE YEAR - Yusron Anas, CIO, Home Credit Indonesia.GRC LEADER OF THE YEAR - Krisna Kurniawan, VP Compliance and Risk Management for SHINE/NGBS, Bank KB Bukopin.GOVCYBER INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR - Samsu Sempena, Director – Technology, PMO Prakerja.ENTERPRISE SECURITY LEADER OF THE YEAR - Irvan Bastian Arief, VP of Data Science, ML Engineering, Tech Infrastructure & Information Security, Tiket.DEVSECOPS LEADER OF THE YEAR, Lioe Yanto Haryono, Vice President of Digital Information Technology, MODENA.CISO OF THE YEAR - Dr Freddie Low, CITO & CISO, PT Mitra Adiperkasa (MAP).CISO OF THE YEAR - Johansen Sidabutar, CISO, Citibank IndonesiaThe jury at IndoSec Awards 2024 had a very tough time deciding the winners as they received over 250 nominations from across Indonesia. The jury itself comprised some of the most influential names from the industry including Dr Pratama Persadha, Chairman, CISSReC (Communication & Information System Security Research Center); Budi Rahardjo, Founder & Head, ID-CERT; Arif Ilham Adnan, Chairman of Permanent Committee, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Jenny Tan, President, ISACA SG Chapter; Andang Nugroho, Task Force Head - Cybersecurity & Digital Sovereignty, MASTEL (Masyarakat Telekomunikasi Indonesia); Fanky Christian, Secretary General, APTIKNAS; and Rendy Maulana Akbar, Chairman, Asosiasi Cloud Dan Hosting Indonesia.Apart from rewarding the country's finest talents in cybersecurity amidst a large gathering of key industry players, the platform also delivered a fine space for a fun-filled evening. It set a glamorous tone right from the word go and had the renowned Indonesian news anchor, Karina Basrewan, who is also a beauty pageant titleholder, as the master of ceremonies.The Takupaz Dance Crew gave an electrifying performance at the platform and created a lively atmosphere along with Forever Dance Crew and DJ T-Sha. Furthermore, to break the ice and allow space for great unwinding sessions, the evening ended on a high note with one of the most extravagant gala dinners that presented a scrumptious spread of dishes and a fine range of cocktails.All in all, it was a fulfilling show that gave Indonesia's cybersecurity community a chance to unwind, feel appreciated for their hard work, and a moment to rejoice.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead...+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Riya Jain

Tradepass

+91 78298 01946

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.