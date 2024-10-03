Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Thailand
Date
10/3/2024 7:17:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the 3rd summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Doha.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments and developments of mutual interest, and discussing a number of topics on the summit's agenda.
The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and from the Thai side, HE Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.
MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108743073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.