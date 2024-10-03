Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Thailand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the Prime of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the 3rd summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Doha.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments and developments of mutual interest, and discussing a number of topics on the summit's agenda.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and from the Thai side, HE Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.