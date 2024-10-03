CIO News Unites Global Tech Leaders In Dubai With Global Edition Of #Emergetech2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On September 26, 2024, the 'EmergeTech2024 - Global Edition,' hosted by CIO News, unfolded at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, delivering a truly inspiring experience. This flagship event brought together over 50 and cybersecurity leaders, alongside distinguished CXO professionals from various sectors, to celebrate the vibrant community of tech enthusiasts and innovators.



The event began with a powerful Welcome Keynote from Khushbu Soni, the Founder & Chief Editor of CIO News, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude for all attendees' unwavering support and participation. Her message set the tone for the day, reflecting the shared passion and dedication to advancing the world of technology. A highlight of the opening was an enlightening keynote delivered by Jordan Savvides, Global CISO at Global CISO Advisory. His address, titled“Cyber AI is the Key!” emphasized the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's rapidly evolving landscape and provided invaluable insights for all in attendance.



Attendees also witnessed an exceptional panel discussion on“Unleashing Digital Business Growth.” This panel, led by Ali Katkhada, Group Chief Information Officer at Depa United Group PJSC, Mr. Manish Agarwal, Chief Information Officer at M.H. Enterprises L.L.C., and Mr. Nikhil Chaturvedi, Chief IT & Digitalization Officer at Liberty Steel Group, brought forward engaging discussions on automation, business growth, and process optimization. Their insights gave participants a deeper understanding of how digital transformation reshapes industries and drives business success.



Following this, the event featured another impactful panel on“Generative AI: Revolutionizing the Customer Experience Landscape.” Esteemed experts and leaders, including Mr. Dinesh Dua, Chief Customer Experience Officer and one of the top 100 Global CX leaders, Mr. Ram Jalan, Director of Digital Transformation at DAMAC Properties, and Tanya Jajal, Founder of AIDEN, shared their expertise on how AI is redefining customer engagement and experiences. The panel provided attendees with a glimpse into the future of AI-powered customer interactions, showcasing how generative AI is set to transform the way businesses connect with their customers.



Yet another highlight of the day was an insightful fireside chat between Jordan Savvides and Sharique Raza, Senior Security Architect at a leading financial institution in the UAE. They delved into topics such as the ethical aspects of cybersecurity, offensive and defensive security strategies, and their impact on business activities, offering a comprehensive perspective on navigating the complexities of today's security landscape.



The“EmergeTech2024 - Dubai Edition” not only provided participants with cutting-edge insights into the trends shaping the future of technology and business but also highlighted the power of collaboration and community. Key topics discussed throughout the event included AI acceleration, business transformation, cloud computing, data centers, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, and executive leadership. The event concluded with a heartfelt awards ceremony - The EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards, honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to the tech community. This moment of recognition inspired everyone present to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in technology.



About the“EmergeTech2024 - Global Edition” Multi-city Roadshow:



'EmergeTech2024' is more than just an event; it's a heartfelt gathering of visionaries, hosted by CIO News. This invite-only, flagship event features top CIOs, CISOs, and IT leaders in a focused half-day forum, delving into the critical insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business. After a successful journey through India's major tech- driven cities-Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, CIO News has now embarked on its global edition by launching EmergeTech2024 in Dubai, a beacon of innovation in the Middle East. This event is not just about sharing knowledge; it's about building connections and fostering a supportive community.

