Russian Troops Shell Village In Chernihiv Region: 2 People Killed, 4 More Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired on the border village of Hirsk, Chernihiv region, killing two civilians and wounding four others.

This was reported on by the Snovsk City Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked the civilian population of the border of our community, in particular, the village of Hirsk. According to preliminary information, there are two dead civilians, including one child,” the statement reads.

The city council noted that three seriously wounded and one moderately wounded were taken to the central district hospital.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 105 time from various types of weapons at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the past day, October 2, with a total of 351 explosions.