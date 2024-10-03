Virtual Internet Announces Virtual Web For The Apple Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virtual Web is first of its kind on the Apple and extends the Virtual Internet Global Service and brand to Apple

Virtual Web bridges Apple iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows Platforms

SINGAPORE

and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet announced the completion of Virtual Web for the Apple Platform.

Virtual Web is the first of its' kind on the Apple Platform. Virtual Web is a revolutionary Mobile Broadband Gateway, specifically engineered to work with Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office.

Continue Reading

Apple iOS, Google Android and Microsoft Windows by design are very disparate platforms, each with their own features and values.

Virtual Web allows any device on any platform, to connect, communicate and share content across encrypted connections. Users today are often limited to sharing access to content within closed social media communities. Virtual Web empowers users to share their access to content and services, across all devices of all types, whether at home, at work or while traveling.

Virtual Web has been available on Android and can connect any device including Apple devices. Now Virtual Web is natively on Apple as well as Android and can connect any other device from any platform.

Virtual Internet --It's All About You

The Web is the collection of information accessed through the Internet and the Internet is a global network of networks, and the computers they connect.

Virtual Web enables users to share secure unlimited access to the collection of content, services and information they select in the World Wide Web. Virtual Internet is the Global 5G Network that sits atop every network in the world and provides users with their own Private Internet. With Virtual Web, users can connect to the Internet through Wi-Fi, Cellular Radio (Mobile Data), or Satellite, and they can enjoy encrypted connections with their credentials on connected devices to explore their own Personal Web of content including the World's Most Popular Streaming Services, and Sites. Virtual Web is also able to deliver when users are mobile.

Virtual Web --See What You've Been Missing

Users today need their devices to do more than simply connect. Users need their devices regardless of platform to share encrypted connections and access to their content and services and to do so over the World's only Global 5G Network.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED