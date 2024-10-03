Nepal's Prime Minister appeals public to help flood victims as death rates reaches 224

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging them to extend their support to the of devastating floods that have resulted in the tragic loss of 224 lives, with around two dozen people still unaccounted for. The prime expressed that the scale and impact of the disaster have surpassed the government's initial preparedness, stating, "This is not just the government's pain, but the nation's pain. We are all deeply affected by this disaster." His remarks come in response to widespread public criticism regarding the government's sluggish response to the crisis and the insufficient relief and humanitarian efforts.



The prime minister directed government authorities to leverage state resources fully in tackling the ongoing crisis. Official reports indicate that the death toll has climbed to 224, including 35 children, while 158 individuals have sustained injuries, and 24 remain missing. The floods, which commenced on Thursday and persisted for 48 hours, have wreaked havoc on infrastructure and communication systems throughout the country. The Kathmandu Post estimates that the disaster has incurred damages amounting to approximately 17 billion Nepalese rupees (around USD126,600).



The catastrophic flooding has also significantly impacted Nepal's energy production, as sixteen hydroelectric power plants were damaged, alongside eighteen ongoing construction projects. Eak Narayan Aryal, the government’s chief secretary, provided this update on Tuesday, highlighting the breadth of the damage across various sectors. To assist local administrations in restoring normalcy, the government has deployed army personnel in some affected areas to help reopen roads and restore traffic flow.



The calamity was triggered by torrential rains that began on Thursday, which led to widespread flooding and landslides in multiple regions of Nepal. With seventeen road sections along various highways still blocked due to severe damage from landslides and flooding, the government is facing a significant challenge in its recovery efforts. As the situation continues to develop, the collective response from both the government and the public will be crucial in providing relief to those affected by this disaster.

