US Geological Survey reports 2 earthquakes off coasts of Tonga, Philippines

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported two significant earthquakes off the coasts of Tonga and the Philippines, registering magnitudes of 6.6 and 6.0, respectively. The Tonga earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6 miles), with its epicenter located about 154 kilometers (95.6 miles) from Neiafu, a city on the island. Despite the strength of the quake, there have been no reports of damage or injuries associated with this seismic event, which is a relief for the residents of the region.



In the Philippines, a separate earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 was recorded in the Luzon region. Similar to the Tonga quake, initial assessments indicated that there were no significant impacts or damage reported following this event. The Luzon region is home to millions of people, and the absence of any reported destruction is a fortunate outcome, considering the potential dangers associated with such earthquakes.



Additionally, the seismic activity continued in the region with a 6.1 magnitude earthquake striking off the coast of Baubau, located in the southeastern province of Sulawesi, Indonesia. This earthquake, too, did not result in any immediate reports of damage or casualties, suggesting that the area might have been adequately prepared for such seismic occurrences.



These recent earthquakes highlight the ongoing tectonic activity in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for its frequent seismic events. While the quakes were significant in magnitude, the lack of damage reported is encouraging, underscoring the resilience and preparedness of communities in these earthquake-prone areas.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108742560