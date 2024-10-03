New Zealand Eta: Seamless Travel For Croatian, Estonian, Greek, Hungarian, And Kuwaiti Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Wellington, NZ, 3rd October 2024, Visa-New Zealand is proud to announce the launch of its latest visa service, the New Zealand eTA (Electronic Authority), for citizens of Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, and Kuwait. This innovative service streamlines the visa application process, making it easier than ever for eligible travelers to visit the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Maria, a Croatian travel enthusiast, couldn't believe how easy it was to apply for her New Zealand eTA.“I was planning a trip to Auckland with only a few weeks' notice,” she said.“The online application was so straightforward, and I received my eTA within a day. It made my travel arrangements stress-free.”

Sandor, a Hungarian backpacker, appreciated the eTA's extended validity.“I'm planning to explore New Zealand for several months, so it was great to know that I didn't have to worry about renewing my visa,” he stated.

Citizens of Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, and Kuwait who wish to visit New Zealand for tourism or business purposes are eligible for the New Zealand eTA. To apply, travelers simply need to follow these steps:

The New Zealand eTA is a game-changer for travelers from Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, and Kuwait. Its unique features, convenient application process, and customer-centric approach make it the ideal choice for hassle-free travel to the beautiful islands of New Zealand.