Dala Stars As Al Wakrah Down FC Ravshan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula / AFC

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah yesterday claimed a 1-0 win over FC Ravshan in AFC Two, thanks to Gelson Dala's first half strike at Central Stadium, Dushanbe.

The Ghanaian's first half strike secured Al Wakrah their first points while Ravshan are still in search of a win, having opened their campaign with a draw.

It was a scrappy start to the contest as the teams jostled for possession with Ravshan's Samuel Ofori sending his long range effort high, while Al Wakrah Lucas Mendes angled his free-kick just over the bar before Hamdi Fathy failed to find the target after sending his shot from distance wide.

Ravshan came close in the 23rd minute when Muhammadjon Rahimov pulled his effort on the right while David Mawutor could not get his shot from distance on target.

Al Wakrah wasted an opportunity just before the half-hour mark with Gelson Dala missing the target from above the box following Ricardo Gomes' set-up.

Ravshan's David Mawutor should have done better in the 43rd minute when Azizbek Khaitov freed up space in the centre, only for the Ghanaian midfielder to strike his low effort straight into the arms of Al Wakrah keeper Mohammed Albakri.

The breakthrough finally came for Al Wakrah in the 45th minute after Aissa Laidouni slipped a well-timed through ball to Gelson Dala, who fended off his markers before rounding keeper Yevhen Hrytsenko to slot home.

The onus was on the Tajikistan side to fight back in the second half and they came close in the 59th minute with Albakri needing to pull off a save to parry Kojo Matic's headed attempt off a corner before denying Jamshed Maksumov at the near post after initially coming out early to clear the danger.

Ravshan will next face Islamic Republic of Iran's Tractor SC, while Al Wakrah meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant of India on October 23.