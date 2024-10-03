11/19 NYC PARTY WITH Ellee Ven And The GROOVALUTION: CELEBRATE SCORPIO SEASON, FUNK, And 3 ALBUMS In 1 YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Anything"

ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution

A week of festivities from LA to NYC kick off on November 12th in celebration of ellee ven and The Groovalution's release of three albums in one year.

- Dulaxi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 15th, ellee ven will release Anything, her 3rd album in 1 year. Following What I Live For (September 2024) and Second to None (October 2023). What I Live For the album takes a deep-dive into self discovery. Anything brings forth the next wave of the journey, which is to allow all that you discover and all that you are to shine brightly.

The 3 albums from 2023-2024 were recorded with her band, The Groovalution at Larrabee Studios in Hollywood, CA. Anything captures ellee ven's signature sound that she defines as groovetonics - music that lifts your mood and makes you move. ellee ven's luscious voice and clear sense of personal and artistic vision continue to push new boundaries and reject prescribed genres. Rapper Prodeje's rhymes infuse the melodies with messages that are powerful without being pompous. The Groovalution stays positive, refusing to conform to trends.

A week of festivities kick-off on November 12th in Hollywood where the band will regroup for new recordings at Larrabee Studios. The West Coast visit culminates with an exclusive listening party on November 14th that will feature the new album Anything, and premier the new rockumentary about ellee ven and her band called, A Week of What I Live For. The 20 minute film dives into the untold stories behind ellee ven, singer, songwriter, creator and investor. Together with her on stage and back stage team, the story takes viewers on a journey through the music of The Groovalution that has been uplifting fans all over the world for over two decades.

After Hollywood, ellee ven and The Groovalution jet to the East Coast for an epic New York city photo shoot and Brooklyn pizza. The band will join invited guests for a throw-down, dance celebration on November 19th with an unforgettable evening in SoHo, a neighborhood with a distinct blend of downtown grit and upscale urban sophistication. The venue has not one but two disco balls aglow with a DJ to spin an eclectic mix of ellee ven's dance-centric grooves. Attendees will enjoy a chance to connect with the band as they delight in Michelin star snacks, fancy cocktails, and chances to win specially curated door prizes. This event promises to be a night of music, art, and community like no other.

The Scorpio, with its bold and unique energy, sets the stage for an unforgettable season. If there is one takeaway that Scorpio artist, ellee ven wants to leave as her legacy, it's this: every facet of her life is infused by a singleness of purpose: CREATIVITY OVER EVERYTHING.

You can find ellee ven's music everywhere music lovers like to listen, including Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact ....

