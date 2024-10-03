Azerbaijan Marks Fourth Anniversary Of Liberation Of Sugovushan And Talish
10/3/2024 2:11:09 AM
Four years have passed since the liberation of the Sugovushan
settlement and Talish village of the Tartar region from Armenian
occupation.
On September 27, 2020, on the very first day of the
counter-offensive operation launched by the Azerbaijani army in
response to the large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed
forces along the former contact line, the "line of Ohanyan", which
the enemy had strengthened for years and called "impenetrable", was
destroyed, 6 of Jabrayl and Fuzuli districts, villages, heights in
the direction of Aghdara and Murovdag were freed from
occupation.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that on October 3, the
Azerbaijan Army successfully continued the "Iron Fist" operation
under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev and liberated the strategically important villages of
Madagiz and Talish from occupation on October 3. The President, who
heralded this good news to Azerbaijanis through his Twitter (now X)
account, also restored the historical name of Madagiz settlement
and called it Sugovushan. Thus, in the early 1990s, the village of
Sugovushan and the village of Talish, which were occupied by the
Armenian armed forces, regained their freedom on the seventh day of
the Patriotic War.
Sugovushan and Talish were areas of great strategic importance
for the Azerbaijani Army. With the deoccupation of Sugovushan, very
vital means of security came under the control of Azerbaijan. In
the meantime, in these battles, the Armenian army lost a lot of
manpower and equipment. Since the elevations in Suguvushan and
Talish are very important from a strategic point of view, the
liberation of these settlements gave the Azerbaijani Army the
opportunity to control the surrounding areas.
