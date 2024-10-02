Cerro Punta Highway Reopens After Heavy Rains In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) After heavy rains in the province of Chiriqui limited access to the Volcán-Cerro Punta highway, the pass has been reopened, local authorities confirmed. The of Public Works (MOP) reported that access to the road, which had been flooded after the overflow of rainwater from the mountainous area of ​​Bambito, was reopened. “Vehicles are already circulating. Both stretches of road are open. Thank God the rain stopped and this morning the sun was shining, because so much water is not good for our crops,” said Héctor Pitty, a producer from the sector and alternate representative of the Tierras Altas district. The work to drain the water from the area continued until dawn on Wednesday, October 2, and the passage was opened for producers and residents of this Chiriquí region. The regional director of the MOP, Marco Di Bilio, reported that a new sewer system will be installed, consisting of a 30-foot-long pipe with a larger diameter to release the flow of rainwater from the mountainous area.

MENAFN02102024000218011062ID1108741625