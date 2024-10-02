(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global High Protein-based Food Market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.65%

during the forecast period. Shift in preference toward natural and herbal products

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

stringent government regulations on high-protein-based food products poses a challenge - Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC.







Global high protein-based food market 2024-2028

High Protein-Based Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 50.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Russia Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC

High protein-based food market growth is driven by creative promotional campaigns from sports brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour. Renowned sportspersons and celebrities, such as Michael Jordan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, lend their support. Social media is an effective platform, with campaigns like #HumFitTohIndiaFit generating significant interest. Muscle Blaze's viral video showcasing individuals' dedication to fitness promotes their high protein-food products. Endorsements from sports personalities on social media further boost market expansion.



The high protein-based food market is experiencing significant growth with various companies offering a wide range of products. Allegiances and alliances are being formed between companies to improve production and distribution of these foods. Soybeans and nuts are popular sources for high protein foods, with allegeiances and alliances in place for their production and distribution. Companies are focusing on producing plant-based proteins as consumers seek more sustainable options. Proteins from chickpeas , lentils, and other plant sources are gaining popularity. Producers are also investing in technology to fortify other foods with protein, such as bread and pasta. The demand for high protein foods is driven by consumers looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle and build muscle. The market is projected to continue growing, with a focus on creating convenient and affordable options for consumers.



The global high protein-based food market faces regulatory challenges, particularly in Europe. Vendors must comply with strict regulations set by authorities and the PARNUTS regulation. The EFSA bans certain ingredients and closely scrutinizes health claims, increasing inspections. These regulations add pressure, slowing production and potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. The High Protein-Based Food Market faces several challenges. Consumers seek convenient and affordable options for incorporating more protein into their diets. Sustainability is also a concern, with the need to reduce the environmental impact of animal agriculture. Additionally, regulations and labeling requirements can make it challenging for companies to produce and market high protein foods. Producers must navigate these issues while catering to diverse consumer preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and low-carb options. The use of plant-based proteins, such as soy, pea, and hemp, is increasing to address these challenges. Companies must innovate and adapt to meet the evolving demands of the market.

This high protein-based food market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Protein-rich drinks

1.2 High-protein and high energy sports drink

1.3 Protein supplements

1.4 High-protein and nutritious sports drink 1.5 Protein-rich packaged foods



2.1 Offline channel 2.2 Online channel



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Protein-rich drinks-

The high protein-based food market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier food options. Protein-rich foods, such as eggs , meat, dairy, and legumes, are in high demand. Companies are responding by introducing new high protein products, including plant-based options, to cater to diverse dietary needs. This trend is expected to continue, driven by the health and wellness industry and consumer demand for convenient, nutritious food solutions.

The High Protein-Based Food Market encompasses a wide range of mainstream products, including protein-fortified drinks and high protein shelflife products. Consumers increasingly prioritize nutritious diets, leading to a growing preference for protein sources beyond traditional animal products. Alternative proteins, such as tofu , legumes, and pea protein, are gaining popularity due to their environmental sustainability and accessibility. Taste remains a crucial factor, with food technology and culinary innovation driving the development of plant-based burgers, sausages, meatless chicken, and fish alternatives. Essential minerals and fiber are also important considerations for this market, as consumers seek to maintain a balanced diet while minimizing intake of saturated fat and cholesterol.

The High Protein-Based Food Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier food options. These foods, which include nuts, seeds, legumes, meat, dairy, and fortified products, provide essential nutrients for muscle growth and repair. The market is driven by various factors such as the rising trend of veganism and vegetarianism, increasing obesity rates, and the growing geriatric population. Additionally, technological advancements in food processing and fortification have led to the development of innovative high protein-based food products. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with a focus on sustainability, affordability, and convenience.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

