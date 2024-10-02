Ukraine's President Thanks Japan's Ambassador For Building Strong Relations Between Two Countries
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and thanked him for building meaningful and strong relations between Ukraine and Japan.
Zelensky announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Before the end of the diplomatic mission of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Kuninori Matsuda, I met with him and expressed my gratitude for building unprecedentedly meaningful and strong relations between our two countries. We deeply appreciate every personal effort made by Mr. Ambassador," Zelensky wrote.
He noted that Japan's support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is highly significant.
"Together, we save lives, strengthen Ukraine's resilience, and will restore the full effectiveness of international law," Zelensky added.
