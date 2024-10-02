Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 3-5, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: It's time for the weekend, where the fun is plenty and available for everyone. Here are the top activities for the weekend.

Cinema Under the Stars

October 3-5

7pm (all screenings)

Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

After hot and humid summer, it is finally time for outdoor activities. Take the family to the MIA Park's and enjoy the pleasant weather and a movie. Hurry with the family and catch beloved animation movies such as George Miller's“Happy Feet,” which screens on October 3, Carlos Saldanha's“Rio” on October 4, and Lilly Topples the World on October 5. All screenings are free and operate on“first come first serve” basis.

Music Night at the Museum: Doha Jazz Band

October 5

5pm–7pm

MIA Atrium

Do you like jazz? MIA has you covered. Drop in for a swinging night of jazz right in the heart of the Music of Islamic Art (MIA). Admission is free but is on first come first serve basis, so be quick. For the history of jazz music in Qatar, click here .

'The Sky Above Gaza... Imagine' Exhibition



Until November 7

6pm to 9pm

Al Markhiya Gallery, Fire Station

A group exhibition featuring over 50 artists from both Palestine and the Arab world. Presented in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, the exhibition's proceeds are allocated to support the people of Gaza.

'First of its Kind' comedy show

Until October 12

Katara Drama Theatre

Kuwaiti comedy comes to Qatar in the“First of its Kind” comedy play. Come and unwind with the comedic musings at the Katara Cultural Village. Tickets and show timings here .

International Shopping Exhibition



Until October 13

12am to 12pm

Katara Cultural Village

Katara's International Shopping Exhibition invites you to explore over 200 stalls, with a plethora of products ranging from clothing, accessories, perfumes, to foods, desserts, books and many more.

Lusail 5K dash

October 5

06:30am

Lusail Boulevard

Run a 5k race at Lusail Boulevard that promises to be unforgettable, with prizes up for grabs, and a very fun, energetic atmosphere at the race village. Tickets and entry information here .

'Look Away, Look Again'

Until October 7

10am to 10pm

Katara Cultural Village, Building 18

Katara invites you to experience the art of Faycal Bezzaoucha, to take a glimpse into his inner world and the details that make his artistic vision. General Manager of Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti described the exhibition as“an addition to the various art exhibitions presented by Katara that contribute to enriching the local artistic and cultural scene.”