Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 3-5, 2024)

Khalid Elsawi
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: It's time for the weekend, where the fun is plenty and available for everyone. Here are the top activities for the weekend.
Cinema Under the Stars
October 3-5
7pm (all screenings)
Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)
After hot and humid summer, it is finally time for outdoor activities. Take the family to the MIA Park's and enjoy the pleasant weather and a movie. Hurry with the family and catch beloved animation movies such as George Miller's“Happy Feet,” which screens on October 3, Carlos Saldanha's“Rio” on October 4, and Lilly Topples the World on October 5. All screenings are free and operate on“first come first serve” basis.
Music Night at the Museum: Doha Jazz Band
October 5
5pm–7pm
MIA Atrium
Do you like jazz? MIA has you covered. Drop in for a swinging night of jazz right in the heart of the Music of Islamic Art (MIA). Admission is free but is on first come first serve basis, so be quick. For the history of jazz music in Qatar, click here .
'The Sky Above Gaza... Imagine' Exhibition
Until November 7
6pm to 9pm
Al Markhiya Gallery, Fire Station
A group exhibition featuring over 50 artists from both Palestine and the Arab world. Presented in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, the exhibition's proceeds are allocated to support the people of Gaza.
'First of its Kind' comedy show
Until October 12
Katara Drama Theatre
Kuwaiti comedy comes to Qatar in the“First of its Kind” comedy play. Come and unwind with the comedic musings at the Katara Cultural Village. Tickets and show timings here .
International Shopping Exhibition
Until October 13
12am to 12pm
Katara Cultural Village
Katara's International Shopping Exhibition invites you to explore over 200 stalls, with a plethora of products ranging from clothing, accessories, perfumes, to foods, desserts, books and many more.
Lusail 5K dash
October 5
06:30am
Lusail Boulevard
Run a 5k race at Lusail Boulevard that promises to be unforgettable, with prizes up for grabs, and a very fun, energetic atmosphere at the race village. Tickets and entry information here .
'Look Away, Look Again'
Until October 7
10am to 10pm
Katara Cultural Village, Building 18
Katara invites you to experience the art of Faycal Bezzaoucha, to take a glimpse into his inner world and the details that make his artistic vision. General Manager of Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti described the exhibition as“an addition to the various art exhibitions presented by Katara that contribute to enriching the local artistic and cultural scene.”
