ECEC 2024: Europe’S Largest Compliance Conference Explores The Future Of Transparency And Ethical Leadership In The Corporate World

ECEC 2024: Europe's largest Compliance explores the future of transparency and ethical leadership in the corporate world







EQS Group expects thousands of compliance professionals from across the globe at the virtual gathering

The Harvey Weinstein case: Zelda Perkins on her journey from whistleblower to activist

Exclusive insights into new study on the EU Law Compliance Excellence: 3 finalists for the ECEC Award 2024





Munich – October 2nd, 2024

EQS Group is proud to present Europe's largest gathering of compliance professionals for the 5th consecutive year. The European Compliance and Ethics Conference (ECEC) will once again open its virtual doors on October 16th, 2024 under this year's theme“Transforming Compliance: Closing the Trust Gap in an Uncertain World”. In keynotes, panels and master classes, recognized experts will discuss the importance of compliance programs that promote trust, integrity, and ethical behavior.





Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group:“Trust is the foundation for good relationships of every organization with its stakeholders – and thus for long-term business success. To maintain it, compliance programs must go beyond mere legal requirements, and instead should be based on ethical principles and integrity. We are excited to once again bring together thousands of compliance professionals from around the world at ECEC 2024. Together, we will discuss how ethical leadership can help close the trust gap between companies and their stakeholders.”





From whistleblower to activist: Zelda Perkins on Weinstein, courage, and compliance

One of the most anticipated sessions at ECEC 2024 will feature Zelda Perkins, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein. In 2017, Zelda Perkins was one of the first women to break a non-disclosure agreement signed with Weinstein decades earlier, thus setting in motion the scandal surrounding the American film producer. In her interview at the ECEC, she will discuss her journey from whistleblower to activist and how her testimony before the UK Parliament exposed the widespread abuse of NDAs.





Exclusive insights into CSDDD research: Are companies prepared for the EU Supply Chain Directive?

As companies navigate the complexities of supply chain compliance, the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) plays a critical role in shaping their obligations. At ECEC, Dr. Stefanie Fehr, Professor for Compliance, Data Protection and Corporate Auditing at Ansbach University of Applied Science, will present findings from new CSDDD research, conducted by EQS Group in partnership with Ansbach University. Dr. Fehr and attorney Holger Hembach will give exclusive insights into the survey results as well as practical recommendations on how to align with the directive.





ECEC Award: Celebrating excellence in compliance

Every year, EQS Group honors outstanding compliance achievements with the ECEC Award, which recognizes exceptional projects that have made an impact in the field, whether through innovative communication campaigns, sophisticated KPI models, or transformative change management initiatives. At ECEC 2024, three finalists will present their projects live on the stage, after which the audience has the opportunity to vote for the winner. This year, 30 organizations submitted their entries for the award. Three finalists, selected by a jury, will present their projects live on stage at the ECEC. The audience will then have the opportunity to vote for the winner.





About EQS Group



EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider in the areas of corporate compliance, investor relations and sustainability reporting. Thousands of companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.



EQS Group's products are bundled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. This allows compliance processes in the areas of whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, insider lists and reporting obligations. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication. In addition, EQS Group provides software for the fulfillment of human rights due diligence obligations along corporate supply chains, as well as for compliant sustainability reporting.



EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 550 professionals and is represented in the world's most important financial centers.







