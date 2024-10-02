EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Trading in common shares of Schaeffler begins on the Frankfurt upon completion of the merger with Vitesco

02.10.2024 / 12:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Trading in common shares of Schaeffler begins on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon completion of the merger with Vitesco



First price of the Schaeffler share following the merger at EUR 4.50

Following the share class conversion, all shareholders hold common shares with full voting rights Inclusion of Schaeffler shares in the MDAX and MSCI Europe envisaged Herzogenaurach | October 2, 2024 | Following the completion of the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (“Vitesco”) into Schaeffler AG (“Schaeffler”) on October 1, 2024, trading in new Schaeffler shares commenced on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today. The new shares are listed under the ticker symbol SHA with ISIN DE000SHA0019 and German Securities Code SHA001. The first price was set at EUR 4.50 in the morning. After the successful completion of the merger with Vitesco and the share class conversion at Schaeffler, common shares with full voting rights are now listed on the stock exchange. Trading in Vitesco shares (ISIN: DE000VTSC017) and previously listed non-voting common shares of Schaeffler (ISIN: DE000SHA0159) has been discontinued. The new common shares will be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Upon completion of the transaction with Vitesco, the number of Schaeffler shares issued increases from 666,000,000 to 944,884,641. In conjunction with the intended realignment of the share structure, the previously listed non-voting common shares were converted into common shares with full voting rights at a 1:1 ratio. As a result, all Schaeffler shareholders – family shareholders and all other shareholders – now hold the same class of shares. IHO Holding, the strategic management holding of the Schaeffler family, holds approximately 79 percent in Schaeffler's common shares at the start of trading. The free float amounts to approximately 21 percent. The company expects that the unification of share classes will enable the Schaeffler share to fulfill the criteria for inclusion in the MDAX and MSCI Europe indices in the future. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said:“Following the successful merger with Vitesco, a new chapter begins today with the start of trading in the new Schaeffler shares, which now carry voting rights. From now on, it's one share, one vote at Schaeffler. This is an important step to increase the attractiveness of the Schaeffler share for investors.”



Forward-looking statements and forecasts Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions may have a negative impact on the results and financial consequences of the plans and developments described in this document. There is no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, by means of a public announcement. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or developments should not be regarded as statements that these trends and developments will continue in the future. The foregoing cautionary statements should be considered in connection with subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements made by Schaeffler or persons acting on its behalf.



Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services in the mobility ecosystem by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.





Contact person

Dr. Axel Lüdeke

Head of Group Communications

& Public Affairs

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

+49 9132 82 8901

...



Heiko Eber

Head of Investor Relations



Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

+49 9132 82 88125

...



Matthias Herms

Head of Communications Finance, CSR & Sustainability

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

+49 9132 82 37314

...



Henrik Adelmann

Manager Investor Relations

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

+49 9132 82 4440

...













02.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Schaeffler AG Industriestr. 1-3 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: 09132 - 82 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000SHA0019 WKN: SHA015 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2000703



End of News EQS News Service