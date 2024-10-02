Whatsapp Introduces Filters And Backgrounds For Video Calls

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) WhatsApp is rolling out new filters and backgrounds for calls, aiming to add more personality and expressiveness to conversations.

The new effects will allow users to change their background or add a filter during a video call, giving them a more personal touch.

“Conversations on WhatsApp should always feel fun and expressive,” said WhatsApp in a statement.

Filters are designed to create a more playful atmosphere, adding a splash of colour or creating a more artistic feel. Backgrounds allow users to keep their surroundings private or themselves to a different setting, such as a cosy coffee shop or comfortable living room, for a more clean and polished look.

With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, users can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duotone. Background options include Blur, Living Room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

WhatsApp is also adding Touch and Low Light options, which can enhance the look and brightness of a user's environment, making video calls more vibrant and enjoyable.

To access these effects during a 1:1 or group video call, select the effects icons on the top right of the screen to see the selection of filters and backgrounds.

These effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.