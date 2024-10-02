Jersey City 2Nd Most Expensive City In The U.S. For Hotel Stays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey City is the second most expensive city in the United States for hotel accommodation, according to a new survey by

Cheaphotels .

The survey compared hotel rates across 100 US destinations during October 2024 – the month when hotel prices in most American cities tend to be at their highest. Only centrally-located hotels with a 3-star rating or more were considered for the survey.

In Jersey City in New York State, travelers will have to spend an average of $310 per night for the most affordable double room. The city, which is bound on the east by the Hudson river, is even pricier than its more famous counterpart, New York City, this October. The Big Apple came out in third position with an average rate of $284 per night.

Leading the ranking is Boston, where visitors will have to pay an average of $320 per night in October. Also featuring among the priciest 10 destinations are Raleigh (NC), Madison (WI) and Boise, the capital city of Idaho.

At the other end of the scale, the least expensive destinations among the 100 cities surveyed emerged as Reno and Arlington, where you should find a room below $100 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive city destinations in the U.S. for hotel stays. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (in a centrally-located hotel with at least 3 stars) for the period October 1-31, 2024.

Boston $320Jersey City $310New York City $284Raleigh $258Austin $252Detroit $236Boise $236Madison $235Nashville $227Durham $226

For the full results of the survey, go to:

press/cities24

Press Contact, Charlotte Smith,

[email protected] , +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED