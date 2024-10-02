عربي


Mcphy Energy: Abandoned Project For Production Of Green Hydrogen In Central Europe Due To The Withdrawal Of The Off-Taker


10/2/2024 12:01:00 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foussemagne (France), October 2, 2024 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy energy , a leading French electrolyser technology and manufacturing company, announces that, due to the unexpected last-minute withdrawal of the off-taker of the green hydrogen, the project with a capacity totaling 24 MW, with two electrolyzers (( McLyzer 3200-30 )), to be operated in the energy sector in Central Europe, is abandoned.

Next financial Event:

  • Publication of 2024 Half-Year Results : on October 29, 2024

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

