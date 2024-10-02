Samaritan's Purse Scales Up North Carolina Response, Opening Emergency Field Hospital And Launching Airlift Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Additional Medical Support to Provide Surge Capacity as Search and Rescue Efforts Continue

BOONE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse has begun emergency airlift operations in western North Carolina to help people who have been cut off from access to basic necessities due to infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The international Christian relief organization has also deployed an Emergency Field Hospital to assist Cannon Memorial Hospital in Avery County, North Carolina-a community that has been particularly hard-hit. The 20-bed unit will help alleviate the strained local healthcare system by providing triage support, emergency medical care, oxygen, and an in-patient ward if the main hospital reaches capacity. Samaritan's Purse has also provided two multi-bed field hospital oxygen units to local hospitals to supply oxygen for patients who don't have power in their homes.

On Tuesday, the organization used a helicopter to sling load food and water to twelve isolated families in Newland, North Carolina as well as delivered a generator and starlink to a care facility in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. The facility had been without power for nearly four days, and supplies were beginning to run out. Samaritan's Purse has plans for similar operations to reach churches and other care facilities that can distribute critical relief supplies to inaccessible communities.

"Our hearts break for all those who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. People have lost their homes, roads are washed out, millions are without power, and some have even lost loved ones-so many of our neighbors are hurting," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We're thankful that we can respond and help in Jesus' Name. Please pray for these families and for our teams that are working in some of the hardest hit areas across the Southeast."

In response to devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Samaritan's Purse has also deployed Disaster Relief Units-tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment-to Asheville and Boone, North Carolina; Perry and Tampa, Florida; and Valdosta, Georgia.

In addition to Hurricane Helene response efforts, the organization continues serving in Houma, Louisiana, after Hurricane Francine; Brazoria County, Texas, following Hurricane Beryl; and Chico, California, to help residents who have lost houses in the Park Fire.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations-especially in locations where few others are working. Led by Present and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.

