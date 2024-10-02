Niccole Pazos Announces Her Candidacy For Mayor Of Sunrise, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Niccole Pazos , a dedicated community advocate and public servant, is stepping forward to offer her leadership and vision to the City of Sunrise as a candidate for Mayor in the upcoming election on November 5th, 2024.

Born and raised in the vibrant landscape of Broward County, Niccole Pazos has called Sunrise her home for the past 17 years. Her journey is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and a strong sense of community. As a devoted wife, caring mother, entrepreneur, and unwavering advocate, Niccole has left an indelible mark on the city she loves.

Niccole's commitment to service is evident in her ownership of a non-profit dedicated to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, as well as her role as a Sign Language Interpreter. Her dedication to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all members of the community, regardless of their abilities, showcases her unwavering compassion and determination.

With a diverse educational background in American Sign Language, Criminal Justice, Speech Pathology, and Business, Niccole possesses a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing the City of Sunrise. Her innovative solutions and forward-thinking approach make her uniquely qualified to lead the city towards a brighter future.

Among her many accomplishments, Niccole played a pivotal role in the passage of the Text-911 bill, enabling all individuals in Florida to access emergency services through texting in life-threatening situations. This legislation, which she helped originate, exemplifies her commitment to ensuring equal access to crucial communication methods, even in the most dire circumstances.

Niccole Pazos is a beacon of compassion, resilience, and progress, known for her strength, boldness, and courage. Her advocacy efforts have touched lives locally and globally, inspiring generations to come. As a community leader, Niccole is dedicated to championing the rights, well-being, and empowerment of all residents of Sunrise.

As the City of Sunrise prepares for the upcoming mayoral election, Niccole Pazos stands ready to lead with integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to positive change. Voters are encouraged to support Niccole Pazos on November 5th, 2024, as she offers her vision and leadership to build a brighter future for Sunrise, Florida.

