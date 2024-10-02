Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Size Expected To Reach USD 58.2 Billion By 2032 With 16.0% CAGR - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by Demand for Outsourced Biologics Production, the Biopharmaceutical Contract Organization (CMO) Surges with Expansion in Mammalian Cell Culture and Fermentation Services. Pune, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Size & Trends: The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market size was evaluated at USD 15.3 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 58.2 billion by 2032 at a high CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period of 2024-2032.





The increased requirement for biopharmaceutical products and the outsourcing trend of manufacturing processes to specialized service providers are key growth drivers. CMOs are increasingly being utilized by biopharmaceutical companies to enhance their R&D efforts, optimize their operational efficiencies, and expedite the time-to-market for innovative therapies. Market Overview The market is experiencing rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical CMO market due to the significant demand for complex biopharmaceutical products. This corresponds to a robust supply of innovative therapeutic solutions with growing market demand for effective production. CMOs are being outsourced by many biopharmaceutical companies to focus on core competencies while internally reducing risks from the very high investment costs of in-house manufacturing facilities. The dependency between a CMO and a biopharmaceutical company is critical in meeting the steadily expanding requirements for biologics, biosimilars, and other therapeutics. With the ever-changing landscape of global medicine in an evolutionary direction of more personalized treatments, the CMO comes in with the necessary expertise and capacity with technology support for the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies. Get a Sample Report of Biopharmaceutical CMO Market@ Key Biopharmaceutical CMO Companies:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biopharma SE

JRS Pharma

Biomeva GmbH

ProBioGen AG

Samsung Biologics

Recipharm AB

WuXi Biologics

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Patheon & PPD)

CMC Biologics

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie Inc.

Binex Co., Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

ICON Plc

Parexel International Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Siegfried Holding AG

Cambrex Corporation Catalent, Inc., and others. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 15.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 58.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The mammalian cell culture segment led the market with over 56.9% in 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its ability to produce complex proteins with human-like post-translational modifications, which are of utmost importance in the development of therapeutic proteins. Steady growth toward complexity in the biologics market coupled with investments in the development of mammalian cell lines and process optimization further strengthened the growth of this segment.

By Services

The contract manufacturing services segment holds the biggest share in 2023 at more than 58.0%. This segment is witnessing an accelerated trend of R&D outsourcing activities. Rising biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing such services to the CMOs for complete services from cell cultivation to fill-finish operations. As CMOs will enhance their service offerings to help biopharma companies overcome operational challenges, this trend shall not subside soon.

By Product

In 2023, the biologics segment dominated the market with more than 79.9% revenue share. This happened based on specificities and complexities in their manufacturing processes. The growth in this segment may be supported by further improvements in bioprocessing technologies and higher development budgets for biologics. The biosimilars segment will however grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% as most companies are focusing on developing competitive alternatives to already established therapies thereby further increasing the demand for CMO support.

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Key Segmentation:

By Source



Mammalian Non-mammalian

By Service



Contract Manufacturing

Process Development

Contract Research



Oncology



Inflammation & Immunology



Cardiology



Neuroscience Others

By Product



Biologics



Monoclonal antibodies (MAbs)



Recombinant Proteins



Vaccines



Antisense, RNAi , & Molecular Therapy

Others Biosimilars

Regional Insights

North America

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of 33.11% in the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market. These are the factors that have dominated this field. The reasons include well-established service providers, high numbers of approved products manufactured by the CMOs, and the growing interdependence among the companies with fewer in-house resources. The U.S. is also the hub for advanced biopharmaceutical research and manufacture, as more CMOs are extending their facilities to respond to the increasing demand from customers. Companies such as Lonza and Thermo Fisher Scientific hold a sizeable place in this regard, catering to the needs of customers by providing end-to-end solutions for the production of biologics.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to gain the biggest share in terms of growth through the biopharmaceutical CMO market, attributed to reforms in regulatory policies, infrastructural upgrades, and a considerable pool of potential clinical trial subjects. In this respect, investments are being seen in the region by US-headquartered biopharmaceutical companies, seeking cost-effective alternatives to production. There is now an emerging trend of outsourcing R&D and manufacturing activities in the region, especially in China. That country is also tipped to have maximum government support and a developed skilled workforce, and there will be increasing use of WuXi AppTec and Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals for such manufacturing.

Key Industry Developments



March 2024: Lonza agreed with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to purchase the large-scale biologics manufacturing site owned by Roche in Vacaville, U.S.

October 2023: Vaxcyte, Inc. broadened its agreement with Lonza to cover commercial manufacturing of its broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) around the world. August 2023: Samsung Biologics inaugurated the latest plant for biologics manufacturing in Incheon, South Korea; it forms part of its global expansion

Important Findings



The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market is anticipated to grow with high outsourcing and the complexity of biologics.

North America is still holding the lead, but Asia Pacific is showing rapid growth.

High investments in innovation and technology are causing growth in both the mammalian and the non-mammalian segments. Recent deals indicate strategic expansions and partnerships that some major players in the biopharmaceutical CMO space are conducting.









Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals. Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation, by Source

8. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation, by Service

9. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation, by Product

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

