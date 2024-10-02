(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Spinal Implants Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Cervical Fixation Market, Thoracolumbar Fixation Market, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Colombian spinal implant and vertebral compression fracture (VCF) market was valued at just over $110 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching nearly $170 million by 2030.

The comprehensive report on the Colombian spinal implant and VCF market covers segments including traditional cervical and thoracolumbar fixation devices, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, VCF treatments, electrical stimulation devices, and spinal surgery instrumentation.

Market Report Data Types Include:



Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, with Historical Data from 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Procedure Numbers Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT Analyses for Leading Competitors

Colombia Spinal Implant Market Trends:

The aging population in Colombia is steadily growing and is expected to make up 17% of the total population by 2030. This shift is likely to result in increased demand for spinal surgeries, including both fusion and non-fusion procedures, as age-related degenerative spinal conditions become more prevalent.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is also gaining traction, although its adoption rate remains lower compared to more developed countries. As healthcare infrastructure continues to improve and MIS technology becomes more accessible and cost-effective, these procedures are expected to become more popular, driven by their ability to reduce recovery times and minimize surgical risks.

Colombia Spinal Implant Market Share Insights:

In 2023, ZimVie/Highridge Medical led the market with significant shares in the electrical stimulation, motion preservation, interbody device, cervical fixation, and thoracolumbar fixation segments. However, the company did not participate in the VCF market. Its broad product portfolio and strong distribution network have enabled successful collaborations with local distributors and institutions. Medtronic was the second-leading competitor, with its largest shares in the VCF, motion preservation, and thoracolumbar fixation markets, along with smaller shares in other segments. DePuy Synthes ranked third, holding dominant shares in the interbody device and VCF markets and generating substantial revenue from its fixation product lines.

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY



Regions: North America (United States)

Base Year: 2023

Forecast: 2024-2030

Historical Data: 2020-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

