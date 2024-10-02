Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's UV Disinfection Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UV disinfection equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.57 billion in 2023 to $5.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of infections, healthcare sector adoption, regulatory compliance, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage industry needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The UV disinfection equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to food safety and agricultural practices, resilience against emerging pathogens, expansion of UV-c applications, government initiatives and regulations, increasing remote and off-grid applications.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The UV Disinfection Equipment Market

The rise in water pollution and deteriorating quality of water is expected to propel the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market going forward. Water pollution refers to the release of substances into subsurface groundwater or into lakes, streams, rivers, estuaries, and oceans to the point where the substances interfere with the beneficial use of the water. Ultraviolet light of wavelength 253.7 nanometers has been used for disinfection of bacteria, viruses, molds, algae, and other microorganisms, which multiply and grow.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include American Ultraviolet Company, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Trojan Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV Inc., Atlantium Technologies Ltd., Dr. Hönle AG, Lumalier Corporation, Enaqua LLC, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., S.I.T.A. Srl, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Aquionics International Sdn Bhd, Severn Trent Services Limited, Halma plc., Danaher Corporation, Lit Company LLC, Germitec S.A.S., Aquafine Corporation, UV Pure Technologies Inc., UV-Technik Speziallampen GmbH, UVO3 Ltd., UV-Guard Australia Pty Ltd., UV-C Solutions LLC, YAMADA Electric Co. Ltd., SanUVox Technologies Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in UV Disinfection Equipment Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are launching innovative robotic systems, such as robotic disinfection systems, to provide smart disinfection solutions. A robotic disinfection system refers to an automated technology designed for the purpose of disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces in various environments.

How Is The Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Component: UV Lamp, Controller Unit, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Other Components

2) By Power Rating: Low, Medium, High

3) By Application: Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment, Air Treatment, Food and Beverage Disinfection, Surface Disinfection

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Definition

UV disinfection equipment refers to a device that is equipped with a mercury arc lamp that emits electromagnetic energy or ultraviolet radiation to destroy or inactivate bacteria and diseases by altering the genetic material of an organism.

UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global UV disinfection equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on UV disinfection equipment market size , UV disinfection equipment market drivers and trends, UV disinfection equipment market major players and UV disinfection equipment market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2024



Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2024



Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.