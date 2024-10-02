EU imports approximately 2.7 million tons of coffee

(MENAFN) According to Eurostat's recent announcement, the European Union (EU) imported approximately 2.7 million tons of coffee in the past year, amounting to a total value of EUR10.6 billion (around USD11.7 billion). This marks a significant increase in value compared to the previous year, where the value was recorded at EUR7.3 billion, despite the quantity of imported coffee remaining relatively stable year-on-year.



The primary sources of coffee for the European Union's 27 member states were Brazil, Vietnam, and Uganda, which accounted for 34 percent, 24 percent, and 8 percent of total imports, respectively. This highlights the importance of these countries in supplying the European Union's coffee market and reflects the bloc's reliance on specific regions for its coffee consumption.



Germany emerged as the leading importer of coffee within the European Union, responsible for around one-third (33 percent) of all coffee imports. Italy followed with 23 percent, while Belgium accounted for 10 percent of the imports. This distribution indicates a robust coffee culture in these nations, with Germany and Italy notably recognized for their significant consumption patterns.



In addition to the European Union's import activity, Eurostat reported that in 2023, European Union countries produced over 2.3 million tons of coffee, both decaffeinated and roasted. This production figure represents a 15 percent increase from 2013, equating to roughly 5 kilograms of coffee per inhabitant within the European Union. Italy led the way in roasted coffee production, contributing 25 percent of the total, with Germany at 22 percent and France at 6 percent.



The overall value of the European Union's coffee production reached nearly EUR13 billion, underscoring the economic significance of the coffee sector within the region. As consumer demand for coffee continues to grow, the European Union's strategic approach to both importing and producing coffee will likely play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics and supporting local economies.



In summary, the European Union's coffee imports have reached an impressive USD11.7 billion, reflecting both the bloc's extensive coffee consumption and its dependency on key supplier countries. Concurrently, the increase in domestic coffee production indicates a thriving industry that contributes significantly to the region's economy. As trends evolve, the coffee sector remains a vital component of the European Union's agricultural landscape.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108739026