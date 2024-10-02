Foundation Partners Group Invests In Digital Transformation Of End-Of-Life Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The nation's second largest provider of funeral services launches Afterall and acquires Cake to meet growing demand for end-of-life services

Foundation Partners Group , the second largest provider of funeral services in the United States, today announced the launch of Afterall , a new digital that simplifies how families find and choose local funeral homes. The company is also announcing the of Cake , a trailblazer in end-of-life planning tools and resources. These initiatives represent a significant step toward modernizing the funeral service landscape and integrating various services into a single platform.

Afterall is launching as one of the largest online funeral service providers, featuring Foundation Partners Group's robust portfolio of more than 250 funeral homes, cemeteries and direct-to-consumer cremation services together in one place, along with helpful online resources, free digital obituary services and a memorial store. With Afterall, instead of endless online searches and phone calls to compare funeral providers, families can visit one website to find a local funeral home they trust.

The global end-of-life planning market is a nearly $30 billion dollar industry,* estimated to grow upwards of six percent* through 2030 as the baby boomer population ages. Unlike other industries, which have answered the consumer call for highly personalized yet streamlined experiences, end-of-life planning has largely lacked a more comprehensive solution until now.

"The launch of Afterall with the acquisition of Cake are critical first steps in streamlining and simplifying the end-of-life experience," said Chris Blackwell, interim CEO of Foundation Partners Group. "We meet with families going through the end-of-life experience every single day and many wish they were better prepared and had easier ways to move through the process. We believe this is just the start in changing the end-of-life category for the better."

Foundation Partners Group Launches Afterall

"From an increase in cremation to a myriad of non-traditional celebrations of life, families are seeking choice in all facets of end-of-life care," said Lee Senderov, chief marketing and digital officer of Foundation Partners Group. "The goal of Afterall is to make this once complicated and overwhelming process easy and simple, allowing families more space and energy to honor their loved ones."

Foundation Partners Group Acquires Cake

In conjunction with the launch of Afterall, Foundation Partners Group has made the strategic decision to acquire Cake, a pioneer in providing online resources and digital planning tools. Since its launch, over 100,000,000 people have used Cake's extensive catalog of more than 5,000 articles and planning tools to navigate the intricacies of end-of-life planning including wills, funeral arrangements, advance care directives, estate settlement and grief.

"Navigating the end-of-life journey can be a fragmented and confusing experience for families during one of the most stressful and challenging times in their lives," said Suelin Chen, Ph. D, founder of Cake. "Cake was founded with the vision that other life milestones - like having babies or getting married - had online tools to make the process easier. This just wasn't true for the end-of-life category. We are excited to join Foundation Partners Group with the launch of Afterall to continue this mission to bridge the gap."

Long-term growth plans for Afterall include providing more comprehensive resources and tools for all stages of the end-of-life experience and more.

*

About Foundation Partners Group

Winter Park, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services and the second-largest funeral home group in the country based on the number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of over 250 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit

to learn more.

About Afterall

Afterall is a digital platform helping families to find the right funeral services for their individual needs. Developed by Foundation Partners Group in 2024, Afterall brings together local funeral homes, cemeteries and direct-to-consumer cremation providers, along with tools and resources to make the end-of-life experience as easy as possible. Visit to learn more.

About Cake

Cake is the leading platform for end-of-life planning and navigating mortality, serving millions of people each year. With thousands of articles and innovative planning tools, Cake is a one-stop-shop for all aspects of death and end-of-life including healthcare, funerals, financial and legal concerns, making meaning in your life, and curating your digital legacy. Visit to learn more.



Media Contact:

Kristin Wooten

[email protected]

404-680-2524

SOURCE Foundation Partners Group

