Entire Town In Blackout, Without Water After Russian Drones Attack On Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The town of Shostka in Sumy region has been de-energized and cut off from water and electricity after the latest Russian kamikaze drone attack.

That's according to Mayor Mykola Noha , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, October 1, 2024, a swarm of Russian Shahed drones attacked the Shostka community! A number of critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed. As a result of the attack, the town and the entire community were left without electricity and water," he said.

Also, according to the mayor, elevators in apartment blocks are out of operation and mobile networks are partly down.

Currently, emergency and rescue teams are working in town and Invincibility Points have been deployed where residents can charge their electronic devices.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the local power distribution company said over 82,000 households and companies were de-energized as of this morning as a result of the Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Sumy region.