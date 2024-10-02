Work Underway On New Climate Strategy, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
At present, work is being done to prepare a new climate
strategy.
This was stated by Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources and President-designate of COP29, at the
International Forum of Ombudsmen, Azernews
reports.
He mentioned that political, economic, and legislative reforms
aimed at the decarbonization of the Economy have been carried out
in recent years: "In this field, normative legal acts have been
adopted and practical steps have been taken. Nevertheless, it is
important to improve legal mechanisms. Our legal systems must
ensure the implementation of global agreements on climate change,
implement justice, and, most importantly, protect the rights of
those who are vulnerable to climate issues. These tasks must be
addressed not only at the national level but also within the
framework of international cooperation."
M. Babayev added that Azerbaijan's climate strategy includes
both adaptation to global commitments and implementation of
national priorities.
"The new strategy will cover all economic sectors and aim for
low-carbon development. When preparing the document, we pay special
attention to inclusion and human rights. Active measures are being
taken to ensure that the most vulnerable groups, including
children, women, and indigenous people, are at the center of our
climate policies. For this, various interesting meetings and
discussions are organized between the parties," the minister
noted.
He also pointed out the existence of serious challenges that
await resolution: "One of the biggest challenges is increasing the
capacity to adapt to climate change. In particular, limited access
to clean technology and international climate finance systems makes
it difficult to implement projects at the local level."
The minister also noted that in the last 30 years, the number of
hot and dry winds that seriously damage agriculture in Azerbaijan
has increased 14 times, and the duration of drought has increased
by more than 20%.
According to him, the number of hail events has increased more
than three times in the last ten years: "Hail used to be observed
mainly in mountainous and foothill regions, but now this phenomenon
also covers plain areas."
The minister stated that Azerbaijan's water resources have
decreased by about 15 percent over the past decades: "This decrease
is mainly due to the increase in drought, rising temperatures, and
uneven distribution of precipitation. Most of Azerbaijan's water
resources are formed from transboundary waters from neighboring
countries; therefore, regional climate changes have a serious
impact on the water balance within the country."
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108738791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.