Azerbaijan Poised For Transition To Green Economy, Says World Bank Official
Date
10/2/2024 6:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan holds significant potential for a successful
transition to a green economy, according to Stefanie Stallmeister,
Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Europe, and Central Asia,
Azernews reports.
Speaking on the third day of "Baku Climate Action Week,"
Stallmeister highlighted the need to address emerging challenges in
the education and healthcare systems. She emphasized the importance
of focusing on public health, noting the rise in deaths from
non-communicable diseases in Azerbaijan. Stallmeister also
underscored the role of gender equality in ensuring sustainable
development, pointing out the dominance of men in the country's
production sector.
Additionally, the World Bank supports the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of the Population's initiative to create "green
jobs," a key component in Azerbaijan's strategy to build human
capital and move toward an environmentally sustainable economy.
Note that the government of Azerbaijan recognizes that the
global green transition creates new opportunities for the country
to overcome the limits of its fossil fuel-dependent growth model.
It has prioritized an agenda that aims to pivot the country towards
a greener, more sustainable, and resilient economy while meeting
international commitments. These commitments include the United
Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and pledges to
reduce GHG emissions set in its Nationally Determined Contributions
(NDC) under the Paris Agreement.
Furthermore, building on 30-years of partnership with the
government of Azerbaijan, the World Bank supports the country's
green aspirations. Besides,
A Country Climate and Development Report , which
has been under development by the World Bank jointly with
Azerbaijan, will help identify concrete near-, medium-, and
long-term actions to promote the low-carbon transition, reduce GHG
emissions, and boost climate adaptation.
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108738623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.