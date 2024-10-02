Azerbaijan Poised For Transition To Green Economy, Says World Bank Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan holds significant potential for a successful transition to a green economy, according to Stefanie Stallmeister, Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Europe, and Central Asia, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the third day of "Baku Climate Action Week," Stallmeister highlighted the need to address emerging challenges in the education and healthcare systems. She emphasized the importance of focusing on public health, noting the rise in deaths from non-communicable diseases in Azerbaijan. Stallmeister also underscored the role of gender equality in ensuring sustainable development, pointing out the dominance of men in the country's production sector.

Additionally, the World Bank supports the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population's initiative to create "green jobs," a key component in Azerbaijan's strategy to build human capital and move toward an environmentally sustainable economy.

Note that the government of Azerbaijan recognizes that the global green transition creates new opportunities for the country to overcome the limits of its fossil fuel-dependent growth model. It has prioritized an agenda that aims to pivot the country towards a greener, more sustainable, and resilient economy while meeting international commitments. These commitments include the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and pledges to reduce GHG emissions set in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

Furthermore, building on 30-years of partnership with the government of Azerbaijan, the World Bank supports the country's green aspirations. Besides,

A Country Climate and Development Report , which has been under development by the World Bank jointly with Azerbaijan, will help identify concrete near-, medium-, and long-term actions to promote the low-carbon transition, reduce GHG emissions, and boost climate adaptation.