Schneider Electric Inaugurates Office In Qatar

Doha: Schneider Electric, a global leader in management and automation, has inaugurated its new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Situated in Qatar's most sustainable and digitally-enabled district, the new office is a flexible, future-ready workspace designed to enhance customer experience while supporting the country's ambitious sustainability goals.

Aligned with Schneider Electric's global standards for flexibility and innovation, the new office sets a benchmark for collaborative, adaptable work environments.

By integrating local knowledge with global technological leadership, Schneider Electric aims to support Qatar's transition to a more energy-efficient, resilient, and sustainable future.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, welcomed Schneider Electric's decision to join the dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem of Msheireb Downtown Doha, emphasizing its significance in advancing sustainability efforts both locally and globally.

He stated:“Schneider Electric's choice to inaugurate its new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha reflects the city's instrumental role in promoting eco-friendly energy solutions and nurturing sustainability across the region. Their innovations in green technology and commitment to reducing the global carbon footprint align seamlessly with our vision for the heart of Doha, where smart and sustainable infrastructure supports a diverse community of local and international companies driving progress in development, growth, and cutting-edge technology.”

Louie Jarouche, Country Manager for Qatar & Kuwait at Schneider Electric, commented:“The opening of our new Qatar office represents a pivotal step in our journey to support Qatar's growth ambitions. This space is not just a new office, but a hub for innovation and customer experience, enabling us to deliver greater value to our partners, clients, and the community. We are committed to creating future-ready and energy-efficient urban spaces that are sustainable, interconnected, and adaptable to the changing needs of modern living and working. By integrating intelligent automation and AI-driven platforms, the project will optimize energy consumption, reduce emissions, and improve overall resource efficiency.”

The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Msheireb Properties will activate a proof-of-concept project utilizing advanced digital and automation technologies from Schneider Electric, including traffic management systems, predictive maintenance, and data-driven solutions that are designed to enhance both energy efficiency and living comfort.