Kuwait 16Th Humanitarian Plane Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced its 16th air bridge to Sudan carrying 28 tons of food, relief supplies, and to support displaced individuals in Sudan affected by ongoing conflicts, heavy rains, and floods.

Speaking to KUNA General Director Abdulrahman Al-Oun, affirmed that Kuwaiti aid provided to Sudan are guided by the leaderships of Kuwait.

He emphasized that this aid represent Kuwait's significant humanitarian role, embodied through the KRCS.

Kuwait has provided humanitarian relief, medical aid and transport vehicles, including ambulances to mitigate the impact and risks of the natural disaster caused by floods and the current conditions in Sudan, he added.

Al-Oun mentioned that the 28 tons plane consist of four ambulances, food supplies, and blankets, as he expressed his gratitude to the donors from Kuwait.

He extended his sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Sudan, the Ministry of Defense, and the Kuwaiti Air Force, commending their pioneering humanitarian role in rescuing and assisting those affected in various countries worldwide. (end)

