Brazil Hosts Americas’ Largest Wine Fair: 1,400 Brands From 34 Countries Converge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil welcomed the continent's largest wine exhibition, Prowine São Paulo 2024, from Tuesday to Thursday. The event showcased 1,400 brands from 34 countries and attracted over 12,000 visitors.



Casa Tertúlia, a winery from Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, unveiled the world's first AI-developed wine. The company patented an advanced algorithm system to enhance the quality of blended wines using scientific precision.



Another Brazilian winery, Fama, presented wines and sparkling varieties stored at the ocean floor. These bottles, adorned with natural sea decorations, were kept 1,300 meters deep for a year.



Malu Sevieri, the fair's director, emphasized their goal to offer an exceptional experience for wine and spirits professionals. The event's organization by country elevated the standard and improved visitor navigation.







This year, the fair expanded to include spirits, allowing participation from countries beyond traditional wine producers. Bosnia, South Korea, Scotland, Georgia, Japan, North Macedonia, Mexico, UK, and Serbia made their debut.



Chile and Argentina, major wine suppliers to Brazi , presented large stands featuring dozens of brands. The fair took place in São Paulo, South America's most populous city and Latin America's financial hub.

Organizers reported a 30% increase in exhibition and tasting space compared to 2023. The event also featured four rooms for conferences and mass tastings.



The fair's expansion reflects the growing interest in wine and spirits across the Americas. It provided a platform for established and emerging producers to showcase their products.



Visitors had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of wines and spirits from around the world. The event fostered connections between producers, distributors, and consumers in the Latin American market.



The inclusion of AI-developed wine and ocean-aged bottles highlighted innovative trends in the industry. These unique offerings demonstrated the evolving nature of wine production and aging techniques.



Overall, Prowine Sao Paulo 2024 served as a testament to the vibrant and dynamic wine industry in the Americas. The fair's success underscores Brazil's growing importance in the global wine market.

